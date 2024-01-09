Louisiana football set to hire two assistant coaches, per Michael Desormeaux

Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux confirmed with The Daily Advertiser on Tuesday that he will fill two of three vacant full-time assistant coaching positions.

Former Syracuse assistant Steve Farmer is expected to assume the offensive line coaching role and Scott Stoker will take over the inside linebackers spot.

Farmer, who was with the Orange just one season in 2023 and has also spent time recently on Texas Tech and Tulsa's staffs, has nine years of offensive coordinator experience from stints at Louisiana-Monroe and Illinois State.

Desormeaux told The Daily Advertiser that Farmer will serve as the Ragin' Cajuns' run game coordinator and will help improve the offense in all aspects.

The Coweta, Oklahoma, native has sent several offensive linemen to the NFL following his tutelage and from two separate stints at ULM, from 2004-08 and 2010-15, Farmer has recruited Louisiana before and knows the landscape.

Most recently, Stoker has served a safeties coach at Tarleton State the past two seasons. Stoker has coaches for 30 years and was the head coach at Northwestern State, his alma mater, from 2002-08.

Other stops for Stoker include five seasons at ULM, which included time as interim head coach and defensive coordinator, three seasons as UTEP's defensive coordinator and four seasons at Sam Houston State, which was before the program's move to the FBS level. Stoker, an Alexandria, Louisiana native, got his start at McNeese.

LANCE LEGENDRE BACK WITH TEAM Louisiana football WR Lance LeGendre has suspension lifted, to return to team once healthy

UL FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE Updating Louisiana football transfer portal players, 2024 NFL Draft entrants, returnees

After hiring Farmer and Stoker, the only position Desormeaux has left to fill on his staff is the cornerbacks position.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football set to hire two assistant coaches, per Michael Desormeaux