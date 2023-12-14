Louisiana football quarterback Chandler Fields discusses his future Thursday, Dec. 14.
Louisiana football quarterback Chandler Fields discusses his future prior to the New Orleans Bowl against Jacksonville State.
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
The two postseason-ineligible teams are in the bowl field because there aren't enough 6-win teams.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.
58 teams have already qualified for a bowl game.
In signing the deal, Joe Flacco officially comes off the practice squad
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The fun doesn't have to stop with fantasy football season winding down, let's get you ready to draft a hoops team. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up some tips.
Easton Stick will look to lead the Chargers to a win in his first NFL start.
Jason Fitz is joined by FOX Sports Rules Analyst and former NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino to get to the bottom of the massive outcry around NFL officiating right now. The duo discuss the Kadarius Toney offsides penalty from Sunday, what's causing the general outrage over officiating, how NFL officials do their jobs, potential solutions to the NFL's officiating problem and much more. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into the biggest storylines of the week. Fitz and Michael talk about the Las Vegas Raiders and whether or not Antonio Pierce should have benched Aidan O'Connell in the disastrous loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Bill Belichick and what he still has to offer to his next team and the Los Angeles Chargers and what they need to do to build around Justin Herbert this offseason.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
Every lineup decision matters in Week 15 — especially the tough ones. Kate Magdziuk reveals her list of players to fade this week.
Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after he was benched for Alabama's Week 3 win over USF.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
Our analysts look into the future to see which players will help determine fantasy football champions this season.
The Bills are still not in a great spot to make the playoffs.
"The help that he needs to get, getting himself better, is what's most important," Dumars said.
Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.