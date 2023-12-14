Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields shares thoughts on future after New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — A couple days from the 2023 season coming to an end, Louisiana football quarterback Chandler Fields is still uncertain of what his future holds.

Fields, a redshirt junior and New Orleans native, will lead the Ragin' Cajuns onto the field inside the Caesars Superdome to take on Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday afternoon (1:15 p.m., ESPN).

Will it be for the last time with UL, or with playing football, for Fields?

"I really have no idea. I've thought about it. I really don't want to stop playing football, like I really love it," Fields told The Daily Advertiser Thursday in an exclusive interview. "So I'm going to make a decision after the game."

Due to the COVID season, Fields has one more year of eligibility remaining. Fellow quarterbacks Ben Wooldridge and Zeon Chriss are expected to be back for the Cajuns next season.

The Archbishop Rummel product backed up Louisiana football legend Levi Lewis for three seasons before finally getting his shot to start and play in Michael Desormeaux's first season as the Cajuns coach in 2022. He battled Wooldridge for the top spot and won the preseason competition.

He started the first three games last year — Wooldridge rotated in every third or fourth series — before sustaining an injury that kept him out of action for a few weeks. In that stretch, Wooldridge assumed the quarterback role and played well enough to hold onto the job when Fields returned to health.

Fields reclaimed the starting role later in 2022 when Wooldridge went down with a knee injury in practice and started the Ragin' Cajuns final three games including the Independence Bowl. Fields was knocked out of the bowl game with an injury and Chriss, a freshman, finished the game.

To open this season, Fields found himself third on the depth chart behind Wooldridge and Chriss and only saw the field after both guys in front of him on the depth charter suffered season-ending injuries.

Louisiana has looked good in Fields' return to the field. It won a must-win gamer in the regular season finale against rival Louisiana-Monroe as Fields tied a program record for completion percentage at 90% (18-of-20 passing) for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

UL BATTLING HISTORY VS. JAX STATE Louisiana football to battle Jacksonville State and its history chase in New Orleans Bowl

UL-JAX STATE SCOUTING REPORT Louisiana football-Jacksonville State in New Orleans Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

The last two seasons, the UL quarterback has thrown for 2,036 yards, 18 TDs and seven interceptions.

Fields said that he was unsure if his college football journey thus far would've allowed him to lead the Cajuns into the Superdome as the starting quarterback but he's grateful for the opportunity to play where he and his dad Troy, watched countless New Orleans Saints games.

"This is a pretty surreal moment and I'm just happy I get to do it with these guys," Fields said.

As far as what happens next, Fields doesn't quite know what the future looks like for him. But there is one thing he feels confident in.

"I really don't know what I'm going to do, I need to talk to coach Des. I know he has my back no matter what," Fields said. "I wouldn't want to play anywhere else but for the Cajuns."

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields on his future after NOLA Bowl