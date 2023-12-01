Louisiana football to play Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl, per report

For the season straight season, Louisiana football ventured into the final week of the regular season needing to win its final game to reach bowl eligibility.

And for the second straight time, Michael Desormeaux's team answered the bell. This year, the Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) handled rival Louisiana-Monroe, 52-21, Saturday to earn win No. 6 and the right to play in a bowl.

That victory landed UL in the New Orleans Bowl where it will face Jacksonville State from Conference USA, Saturday, Dec. 16 (1:15 p.m., ESPN). Rumors of the New Orleans featuring the Cajuns and the Gamecocks began swirling Thursday night and Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported the matchup Friday morning.

Cajuns are playing in their program-record sixth straight bowl game.

Jacksonville State & Louisiana will play in the New Orleans Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. It will be the 1st bowl game in JSU school history



Kickoff: Dec. 16 (Saturday), 2:15 pm ET (ESPN) ⬇️https://t.co/qNab1vkzgj — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2023

Led by former West Virginia and Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, Jacksonville State finished its first season in FBS a surprising and impressive 8-4, thus making the New Orleans Bowl appearance the program's first in school history.

Louisiana lost three straight games where it could've clinched a bowl spot, leading to the must-win scenario in the ULM game.

Quarterback Chandler Fields, who came in for freshman Zeon Chriss who suffered a season-ending lower leg injury at Arkansas State, played well down the stretch for the Ragin' Cajuns and despite the two tough losses against Southern Miss in overtime and Troy late in the fourth quarter, the junior put together a near-perfect performance to help the team beat ULM.

Desormeaux has had back-to-back 6-6 regular seasons when his team was picked in the preseason to finish either at the top of the Sun Belt Conference West division in 2022 or selected to finish second like it was heading into this season.

CHANDLER FIELDS How Chandler Fields persevered to power Louisiana football to sixth straight bowl game

CAJUNS BEAT ULM FOR BOWL ELIGIBILITY Louisiana football dominates ULM in rivalry battle to achieve bowl eligibility

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football to play Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl