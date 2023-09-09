Louisiana football at Old Dominion: Live updates from Sun Belt Conference matchup

It feels a little early but in Week 2, Louisiana football has reached Sun Belt Conference play.

Off the 38-13 season-opening victory over FCS Northwestern State, the Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) hit the road for a first-time trip to Norfolk, Virginia to face Old Dominion. UL and the Monarchs (0-1) clash at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday afternoon (5 p.m., ESPN+).

Louisiana and ODU have never met and it'll be an interesting matchup Saturday along with the conference game ramification.

Old Dominion hung in the game at Virginia Tech last week before the Hokies stretched the game out to 36-17 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Grant Wilson was ODU's stat-padder.

UL's defense came to the forefront in its team's opener, surrendering 187 yards to the Demons for the game.

Louisiana football opens Sun Belt Conference play at Old Dominion (5 p.m., ESPN+)

