Louisiana football lets Jacksonville State off hook to lose to Jacksonville State in New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – Negative yardage.

In the overtime period, Louisiana football lost one yard and placekicker Kenneth Almendares missed a 43-yard field goal.

Jacksonville State, seeking to cap its first season in FBS with its first bowl game win in school history, stuck to what had worked all Saturday afternoon inside the Caesars Superdome. The Gamecocks picked up 16 yards on the ground with running back Ron Wiggins to set up Garrison Rippa for the game-winning 27-yard field goal, 34-31.

One of the head-scratching losses in Ragin' Cajuns (6-7) history, it wasted three defensive touchdowns to lose its second-straight bowl games and finished back-to-back seasons with a losing record.

Jalen Clark leads Louisiana football's historic New Orleans Bowl performance on defense

Jax State quarterback Zion Webb will have nightmares about Jalen Clark for months after the New Orleans Bowl.

Clark, the Montgomery, Alabama native, scooped and scored from 46 yards out on a forced fumble by teammate Patrick Mensah on the game's opening drive. He followed that up in the second quarter with a pick-6 that reclaimed the lead for UL, 14-7, at the 4:22

JSU is a bit of a stranger to losing the turnover battle. It came into the game with just seven lost fumbles and seven picks while sporting a big, plus-8 margin in turnovers through 12 games.

UL entered the game minus-1 in turnover margin, not in practice of forcing a multitude of mistakes from opponents. It finished the day plus-3 with 21 points off the turnovers.

But senior safety Patrick Mensah flipped the script on the Gamecocks opening drive, forcing a fumble that Jalen Clark scooped and scored on from 46 yards. In the next series, junior UL cornerback Keyon Martin picked off a deep throw attempt from JSU's Zion Webb to ignite a dream start for Louisiana's defense.

Jacksonville State defense stifles Ragin' Cajuns' run game early

There were some moving parts up front for the Cajuns due to some injuries but it was still a poor showing in the ground from UL.

The Gamecocks dominated the line of scrimmage for much of the day, piling up 24 tackle-for-loss yards while limiting Louisiana's run game to 92 yards on 35 carries.

Sophomore Dre'Lyn Washington, after a slow start, ended up with 73 yards on 15 carries.

Gamecocks run game shreds Cajuns for season-high total

The second half of the season has been rough in trying to stop the run. But Jacksonville State carved up UL's defense better than any other team it's faced.

It wasn't a surprise that Rich Rodriguez's offense dialed up 67 rushing attempts. And facing that barrage of run plays, UL's defense had a tough afternoon trying to limit the ground game.

Led by running back Ron Wiggins who had 126 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown, Jacksonville amassed 290 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per rush, with three total scores.

