Louisiana football lands first commitment in 2024 recruiting class in DB from Texas

Louisiana football picked up its first commitment from the 2024 recruiting glass Tuesday afternoon.

Defensive back Avery Demery out of Manvel High School in Texas announced his verbal pledge to the Ragin' Cajuns. He held offers from Louisiana Tech, Air Force, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin among a few others.

One day after committing to UL, Demery earned a third star on this recruiting profile on 247sports' recruiting service.

Demery lined up at cornerback for Manvel during his junior campaign, totaling 11 pass deflections, one interception to go along with 31 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-2, 172-pounder helps Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux and his staff kick off the 2024 class, filling one of a few positions of need for the recruiting cycle. The Cajuns were hit hard this offseason with both starting corners transferring out while their replacements are upperclassmen as well.

With Demery's commitment, UL is now just the eighth Sun Belt Conference program that has at least one prospect locked in for the 2024 class. Appalachian State has 15 players committed, while Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss have nine and seven, respectively.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

