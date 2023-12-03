Louisiana football-Jacksonville State in New Orleans Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

This bowl season, Louisiana football will be going for its fourth bowl victory during its historic streak of six straight berths.

UL matches up with Conference USA's Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl inside the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 16 (1:15 p.m., ESPN).

The Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) needed a win over Louisiana-Monroe in their regular season finale to reach win No. 6 and get bowl eligible. The Cajuns dominated the Warhawks, 52-21, behind near flawless play from junior quarterback Chandler Fields, who completed 90% of his passes and accounted for three touchdowns.

Jax State (8-4) got a bowl berth due to there not being enough bowl eligible teams. The Gamecocks are in their first season an FBS team and per NCAA rules, they were ineligible for postseason play while their in their transition period from FCS.

Louisiana football will contend with Rich Rodriguez's modified option offense

JSU coach Rich Rodriguez has always been known for this offensive schematic prowess and his offense in Jacksonville, Alabama is no different.

Led by running back Malik Jackson and his 859 rushing yards and 6.5 yards per carry average, Jacksonville State puts up 232 rushing per game on the ground, good enough for fifth best in the nation. Quarterback Zion Webb had 638 yards.

Strong running offenses have given UL's defense all sorts of fits in the last month of the season, which led to a struggle as it pertained to getting into a bowl game. Teams have rushed for 190.5 yards per game against the Cajuns during that stretch.

QB Chandler Fields must stay hot for Ragin' Cajuns

His last time out, UL junior quarterback Chandler Fields has the most efficient performance for a Cajun QB in recent memory, completing 90 percent of his passes (18-of-20) for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

If Louisiana gets a game close to that from Fields inside the Superdome, it'll be in position to win.

Red zone touchdowns

The team that converts more red zone chances to touchdowns should be in the driver's seat. The Cajuns' red zone TD rate is 58% (29-of-50), while Jax State is better at 63.8%.

Whichever squad goes over their average could win.

Score prediction

Louisiana has struggled defending the run and it hasn't quite seen an attack like the Gamecocks. Rich Rod's team runs roughshod over the Cajuns in their backyard for the program's first bowl victory.

Jacksonville State 24 Louisiana 21

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football-Jax St. in NOLA Bowl: score prediction, scouting report