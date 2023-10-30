Louisiana football faces Arkansas State with bowl eligibility on line. Here are key factors

Not only is Louisiana football looking to stay undefeated in Sun Belt Conference West division play when it takes on Arkansas State Saturday afternoon (2 p.m., ESPN+).

The Ragin' Cajuns (5-3, 2-2) can lock down bowl game eligibility with a win. It could be the earliest they've secured a bowl invite in coach Michael Desormeaux's tenure as his alma mater.

UL will head to Jonesboro, where historically the squad has struggled to win games. But, the Ragin' Cajuns are coming off their best win of the season, a 33-20 trouncing of South Alabama on the road. The Jags had been mowing teams down before the Cajuns hemmed them up last week.

"The challenge to our team is that can't be the event," Desormeaux told reporters during his Monday press conference. "That has to be the turning point and that has to be the momentum moving forward."

Louisiana has battled consistency issues this season. It has opened games slow on offense as well as defense, and have had to flip scripts to get back into games. UL climbed back into games at Old Dominion, Texas State and Georgia State. It rallied at home against Texas State but fell short in both of its Sun Belt intra-division games with ODU and Georgia State.

The trick now is to sustain its level of play that it had in Mobile on Saturday night and carry it into the matchup with the Red Wolves (4-4, 2-2).

"To do what we want to do, you can't be up and down. You can't let one slip," Desormeaux said. "You've got to create that culture of consistency. Our team has gotten better every week — we haven't won them all. But we've gotten better.

"If we can figure out the start a little bit faster, keep our foot on the gas and finish. We have a chance to finish the way we want."

The matchups favor the Ragin' Cajuns as Arkansas State struggles to score points, averaging 23 points per game, while opponents have run more plays, gained more yards and scored more touchdowns.

Arkansas State gives up nearly five yards per rush attempt and the emergence of senior tailback Jacob Kibodi has boiled over for UL. He's averaged more than 70 yards per games and has found the end zone six times the last six contents.

Cajuns freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss has been one of the top efficient signal callers in the conference since he took over for injured starter Ben Wooldridge back in Week 3. He ranks 43rd in FBS in passing efficiency, 25th in completion percentage as he's passed for 1,501 yards and 10 scores.

Defensively, Louisiana has dialed up pressure, recorded 26 sacks through eight games, which is tops in the Sun Belt.

If UL can hit close to its average marks against the Red Wolves, it'll achieve one of its goals for the 2023 season. Not only that but will position itself for showdown at Troy the following week with big potential Sun Belt conference game implications.

"We're playing for bowl eligibility this week. That's a huge milestone in any season, something you try to accomplish each year and we can do that this week," Desormeaux said

"For us, without a doubt this is the most important game of the year."

