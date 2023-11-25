Louisiana football dominates ULM in rivalry battle to achieve bowl eligibility

Grab the bowling shoes.

For the sixth straight season, Louisiana football has clinched a bowl berth. And for the second consecutive season, it came down to the regular season finale in order to extend the program's bowl game streak.

The Ragin' Cajuns methodically took care of business against rival Louisiana-Monroe, 52-21, Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field.

In the stadium's current configuration swan song, UL (6-6) checked off one of its big team goals in scoring its sixth win, after losing three straight with win No. 6 in sights. The Cajuns will find out its bowl destination and opponents during the Bowl Game Selection Show next Sunday.

This one was never really in doubt as the Cajuns outgained ULM, 476 to 239. The Warhawks had four passing yards in the first half and had 15 first downs for the game.

Louisiana football QB Chandler Fields shines in potential final home game

He took part in Senior Day festivities before kickoff — he does have a year of eligibility remaining — Chandler Fields wanted to make a lasting mark on this year's Louisiana team.

The redshirt junior quarterback has certainly had his detractors during his time with the Cajuns. And while he's had moments of good and bad, Fields has played well coming down the stretch for UL to help get it bowl eligible. And that solid play was the catalyst for the team's win over its rival.

Fields accounted for three touchdowns, two on 18-of-20 passing and one rushing and amassed 284 total yards. He completed his final 15 passes for 195 yards with both of those passing scores.

Ragin' Cajuns defense grounds Warhawks' aerial game

ULM didn't try to throw it much but that was more to do with there not being much room for it to throw the ball.

UL defensive backs Keyon Martin, Caleb Anderson and Jalen Clark, who each picked off a pass in the contest, and the rest of the group limited Murphy and other Warhawk QB Jiya Wright. ULM's best player, receiver Tyrone Howell was a none-factor in the game, catching two passes for 40 yards.

ULM managed 86 yards through the air on a combined 9-of-20 passing. Murphy's passing touchdowns came with 7:14 left when the game was out of reach.

One final time

Saturday marked the final time Louisiana football will play in the current configuration of its home stadium, Cajun Field.

Demolition of the West side tower and stands is slated to start Dec. 11 to start a $65 million renovation and upgrades to the facility that has a projection completion sometime prior to the start of the 2025 season.

