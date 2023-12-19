Louisiana football cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris heading back to Louisiana Tech

Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux was able to retain all 10 of his full-time, on-field assistant coaches following his first season in 2022. That won't be the case heading into the offseason after the 2023 season.

Ragin' Cajuns cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris is leaving to join Louisiana Tech's coaching staff, sources confirmed to The Daily Advertiser on Monday night. Burris is expected to coach safeties in Ruston under coach Sonny Cumbie.

The team is coming off its second straight bowl game loss, a 34-31 overtime defeat to Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl that relegated the Ragin' Cajuns to a losing record, at 6-7, in back-to-back seasons.

Desormeaux kept Burris on staff when he was hired to succeed former UL coach Billy Napier in December of 2021.

Before joining Napier's staff as corners coach in 2020, Burris worked under former Tech coach Skip Holtz from 2018-2020 where he coached current NFL Players Amik Robertson, of the Las Vegas Raiders, and L'Jarius Sneed, of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cajuns' cornerbacks have been one of the team's more consistent units during his stint in Lafayette. In Burris' first season, UL ranked sixth in pass defense in FBS, giving up 170 yards passing per game and the following year, the secondary gave up 192 yards, good enough for 16th.

Desormeaux will now work to make his first assistant hire in more than two years.

