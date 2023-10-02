Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux 'happy' T.J. Finley finally found his fit

In today’s era of college football, T.J. Finley’s journey doesn’t look so unique.

But the Texas State starting quarterback has been a journeyman by any definition thus far in his young college career, starting out at LSU before transferring to fellow Southeastern Conference West division member Auburn but landing in San Marcos, Texas with new coach G.J. Kinne and the red-hot Bobcats (4-1).

Finley started three games for both sets of Tigers and had 1,768 passing yards and 11 touchdowns before becoming Kinne’s first signal caller at Texas State this season.

Through five games of his redshirt sophomore campaign in 2023, Finley has looked transformed in the Bobcats’ hurry-up spread system, piling up 10 TDs with 1,392 yards on 72.8% (99-of-136) passing.

“He’s a good player,” Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux said of Finley to reporters during a press conference Monday. “It’s well-documented from high school all the way through what he’s done. He’s found a place for him that I think they got it to where it really makes sense for him. They let him play to his strengths.

“If he gets you in man-to-man coverage, he’s got a big arm, he’s accurate with it. I think he’s done a really good job processing what you’re doing on defense. He’s running the system really well. He’s capable of running but that’s not really what he is and they don’t make him. He has some runs in there to keep you honest but he’s a good thrower. They do things with the split to spread it out and make the picture a bit clearer. They play fast and you have to declare what you’re doing.”

As one of former coach Billy Napier’s assistants, Desormeaux had a hand in UL’s recruitment of Finley out of Ponchatoula High School back in 2018-19. The 6-7, 250-pounder was rated the top passer in Louisiana in his class as a three-star prospect.

“We tried to recruit him,” Desormeaux smirked Monday as the Ragin’ Cajuns were combatting with LSU, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ole Miss, among others for Finley’s talents.

But back then, a relationship was formed and Desormeaux remembers a good kid during the process, even though it was a longshot the Cajuns would land him.

UL'S SECOND HALF WOES Why does Louisiana football struggle in second half? Turnovers, lack of consistency

GOPHERS SILENCE CAJUNS IN 2ND HALF Louisiana football fades in second half in loss at Minnesota

“He was always very engaging. His coach at the time (Hank) Tierney was great. Those conversations were always good and coach Tierney was great with facilitating those conversations and getting him on the phone,” Desormeaux said. “We’d run into him at camps. T.J. is a really good kid.”

“I’m happy for him that he’s landed on his feet at a place that works for him. TJ is a good kid. Sometimes things don’t work out but for him, he’s found a spot that it is working out. He’s playing really well. That’s what you want for these kids, for them to go somewhere where they fit.”

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: T.J. Finley has found a fit at Texas State after college journey