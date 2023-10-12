Louisiana football bowl projections 2023: Where Ragin' Cajuns stand at halfway point

Entering this season, critics aplenty among national pundits were unsure if Louisiana football would be a bowl eligible team by season’s end.

After six weeks, the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-2) have played their way to removing that doubt, now being listed in every outlet’s college football bowl game projections after seven official weeks in the regular season.

UL is coming off a big win over Texas State at home to grab its fourth win and is currently on an off week. To reach bowl eligibility, the Cajuns will have to win at least two games of their remaining six (vs. Georgia State, at South Alabama, at Arkansas State, vs. Southern Miss, at Troy and vs. Louisiana-Monroe).

Let’s take a look at where Louisiana stands in bowl projections at the midway point.

The Sun Belt Conference this season has five primary bowl game tie-ins and, if there’s space, could have as many as eight landing spots like the 2022 season.

Most see Louisiana football in two different bowl games: Myrtle Beach Bowl, First Responders Bowl

A clear projection has not emerged for the Ragin’ Cajuns yet among prognosticators.

There are two bowl games that most predict UL will end up: Myrtle Beach Bowl and First Responders Bowl.

INSIDE DALEN CAMBRE'S PUNT BLOCK 'One shot, one kill': Dalen Cambre's punt block in Louisiana football's win v. Texas State

UL TO GROW FROM TEXAS STATE WIN Why Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux has waited for win like one v. Texas State

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, Steven Lassan from Athlon and 247sports’ Brad Crawford have UL in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas. And weirdly enough, all predict the same opponent, Western Kentucky. That game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, College Football Network and College Football News all see the Cajuns in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against opponents like Army, UTSA and Appalachian State – the latter almost certainly not happening.

Frisco Bowl could be another landing spot for Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana could very well end up playing in Frisco for a variety of reasons. Travel for fans would be easy and the Frisco Bowl this season is scheduled to feature two Group of Five teams of its choosing. Owned by ESPN, the bowl game will likely have the third or fourth pick of Sun Belt teams, and UL will likely end up in that second tier if it doesn’t end up playing for the conference title.

USA Today’s Erick Smith projects the Frisco Bowl, set for Tuesday Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. CT, for UL taking on Utah State.

Brett McMuprhy, Action Network’s college football insider, has the Cajuns versus UTSA in the Frisco Bowl.

Where else could Louisiana football end up this bowl season?

According to the experts, the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, could be a potential spot for Louisiana.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach predicts a UL-Toledo 68 Ventures Bowl, which is slated for Saturday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. CT.

If the Ragin’ Cajuns squeak into the bowl picture like they did last season on the final week of the regular season, the 68 Ventures Bowl could be where it gets an invite as the game gets the fifth primary pick of Sun Belt teams.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Where Louisiana football stands in bowl projections at halfway point