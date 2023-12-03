Louisiana football bowl game: projections, live updates from Selection Day

It was a sweat but Louisiana football wiped its brow after blowing out rival Louisiana-Monroe, 52-21, in the regular season finale earn win No. 6 on the 2023 and reach bowl eligibility.

The Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) have reached a bowl game for the sixth straight season, the longest streak in program history.

As Bowl Selection Sunday arrives and where and who UL will play in a bowl game is announced, here are the latest projections for the Cajuns.

Brett McMurphy: New Orleans Bowl vs. Jacksonville State (Dec. 16, 1:15 p.m., ESPN)

Brett McMurphy's projection for the Cajuns certainly makes geographical sense. He has UL playing in the New Orleans Bowl in the Caesars Superdome where they'll face Jacksonville State from Conference USA.

Jacksonville State is in its two-year transitional period from FCS to FBS but got a bowl invite due to there not being enough 6-win teams.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: New Mexico Bowl vs. Air Force (Dec. 16, 4:45 p.m., ESPN)

Mark Schlabach from ESPN sees UL playing on the first day of bowl season, Saturday, Dec. 16 in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuqueque. He has the Air Force, from the Mountain West Conference, as the Ragin' Cajuns' opponent.

FOX Sports: Birmingham Bowl vs. Syracuse (Dec. 23, 11 a.m., ABC)

FOX's Bryan Fischer has UL in the Birmingham Bowl taking on Syracuse, from the ACC, Saturday, Dec. 23 from Protective Stadium, home stadium of UAB.

CBS Sports: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Iowa State (Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ABC)

Jerry Palm foresees UL making its way to Fort Worth, Texas for bowl season to the Armed Forces Bowl, played at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Another common projected opponent in his list with the Ragin' Cajuns playing Iowa State.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: 68 Ventures Bowl vs. Air Force (Dec. 23, 6 p.m., ESPN)

Schlabach's bowl projection partner Kyle Bonagura agrees with Louisiana's opponent but differs on bowl game.

CHANDLER FIELDS How Chandler Fields persevered to power Louisiana football to sixth straight bowl game

CAJUNS CRUSH WARHAWKS Louisiana football dominates ULM in rivalry battle to achieve bowl eligibility

Bonagura predicts UL to meet the Falcons in the 68 Ventures Bowl at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile Saturday. Dec. 23.

USA Today: First Responder Bowl vs. Iowa State (Dec. 26, 4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Following the last week of the regular season, USA Today has UL taking on the Big 12's Iowa State in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Sunday, Dec. 26 from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The First Responder Bowl has a Big 12 primary tie-in this season and the other selection was at-large.

247sports: First Responder Bowl vs. Air Force (Dec. 26, 4:30 p.m., ESPN)

247sports' Brad Crawford is in agreeance with USA Today and see the Cajuns in Dallas this bowl season. But he has them taking on Air Force at the First Responder Bowl.

Athlon Sports: First Responder Bowl vs. Wyoming (Dec. 26, 4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Athlon is another national outlet that projects Louisiana in the First Responder Bowl. The opponent in his forecast is different in Wyoming, a Mountain West team.

Sporting News: Military Bowl vs. Utah State (Dec. 27, 1 p.m., ESPN)

Projections for Louisiana have been a bit sporadic for much of this season and the Sporting News' projection shows that.

Bill Bender has the Cajuns traveling to Annapolis, Maryland to play Utah State Wednesday, Dec. 27.

