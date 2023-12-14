Louisiana football to battle Jacksonville State and its history chase in New Orleans Bowl

Firsts and history.

That's what Louisiana football will be up against in the New Orleans Bowl against Jacksonville State inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday (1:15 p.m., ESPN).

JSU's players full-on expected the regular season finale loss to New Mexico State on Nov. 25 to be the last time that group played a game together, despite being 8-4.

But when head coach Rich Rodriguez picked up the flight attendant's phone on the plane ride back, a surprising jolt of energy shocked the disappointed team — a team that only knew it was ineligible for postseason play due to NCAA program transition rules — after the loss back to life.

"I'm still pissed about the game and I'll be more pissed after watching the film," Rodriguez told his team. "I didn't want our seniors to go our like that. But guess what? You don't have to because you're going to a bowl. Congratulations, you made history, guys."

"It was kind of down after the (New Mexico State) game," Jacksonville State senior safety Jeremiah Harris has told media after the bowl announcement. "We got the news on the plane. It was a great feeling, especially for us seniors."

It was a sweat for the Ragin' Cajuns to make the bowl season, needing a win over Louisiana-Monroe to reach six wins. UL dominated ULM, 52-21, to close out the regular season to earn a program-best sixth consecutive bowl game appearance.

Louisiana will play in its 11th bowl game while this year's Jacksonville State team looks to etch their name in their program's history books, earing Jacksonville State's first bowl game victory.

The stakes for each squad are different. But Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said that despite those differences, his team won't lack any motivation heading to New Orleans this week.

"If we have to match someone's intensity, then we're probably going to have a problem," Desormeaux said. "This is a game that we're excited to play in, too. It's hard to win college football games. In our season, you get off to a fast start and you feel like you're about to roll through it, then you have some adversity hit you. Our kids have worked really hard to get to this point."

The Ragin' Cajuns anticipate getting the Gamecock's best shot.

Rodriguez, who has coached three different teams to bowl games, most recently Arizona in 2017. While his JSU players don't necessarily know what to expect from the bowl experience, Rodriguez's extensive history gives him all the insight he needs to know about this first Jacksonville State team to go bowling.

"I think our players are really excited and I would think most teams are excited to play in any bowl game," he said. "In the many bowl games I've been to, when you're really excited to be in a bowl game, usually you play better."

To Desormeaux, winning bowl games remains a high priority and a driving force. The Cajuns will have to execute and play like that for them to finish above .500 and not have back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 2016-17.

"That's what bowl games are supposed to be. It's supposed to be fun and something that you earn. When you sign and go play college football somewhere, you dream about having the chance to win championships," Desormeaux said.

"A bowl championship is still a big deal, it always will be to us. If we have to worry about our motivation, that's going to be a problem."

