NEW: Louisiana EDGE decommits from Texas A&M after LSU official visit

Texas A&M has seen quite a bit of recruiting departures since it fired Jimbo Fisher and saw interim coach and top recruiter Elijah Robinson walk to become the defensive coordinator at Syracuse.

The latest player to leave the Aggies’ 2024 class is edge rusher Gabriel Reliford, who decommitted from Texas A&M on Sunday night. While we don’t know where Reliford is headed, it’s worth noting that the decommitment came after an official visit to Baton Rouge this weekend.

The Shreveport native plays for Evangel Christian Academy and ranks as a four-star prospect. He’s the No. 276 player nationally per 247Sports, and he ranks as the No. 8 recruit in the state of Louisiana.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Reliford, but LSU is now a heavy favorite per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 78.5%. He will be announcing his commitment on Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire