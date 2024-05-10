A Louisiana college celebrates ribbon cutting for new field house and practice field

A Louisiana college celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new field house and football practice field on Thursday, May 9.

Centenary College of Louisiana celebrated a new chapter for the athletics department, along with city officials and students.

"Here we are," Centenary President Christopher L. Holman said. "Coincidentally, two and a half years ago to the day tomorrow we stood on this field and announced the return of college football at Centenary College."

Centenary College’s ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new field house and football practice field.

In 2021, Holman announced that football would return to Centenary College of Louisiana after a more than 50-year hiatus. Football has been a part of Centenary's history. It began in 1894 with its first game, and that run lasted until 1941. There was an attempted revival in the 1960s.

The return of football brought skeptics, but Holman said, "An amazing coaching hire, 70 plus student athletes, $2 million in funds raised and 8-1 in a preliminary season. I believe we're proving skeptics wrong."

"Shreveport-Bossier, we have college football. We can't wait to represent you. We can't wait to make the 318 great," Head Coach Byron Dawson said during the ribbon cutting. "Today we are transitioning from now we go, to now we grow."

Centenary College’s ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new field house and football practice field.

Centenary will host six of its 10 games in Shreveport next season. The season will start in September against Hendrix.

"This is an amazing adventure," Athletic Director David Orr said.

To see the 2024 Centenary football schedule, visit www.gocentenary.com.

More: Here are the details of the $4 million upgrade to Caddo's Lee Hedges football stadium

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Centenary College cuts ribbon on new football field house, practice field