Louisiana coach Bob Marlin explains technical vs. Tennessee basketball in NCAA Tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. − Santiago Vescovi celebrated a major Tennessee basketball stop late against Louisiana on Thursday.

Ragin' Cajuns coach Bob Marlin didn't like it and chirped at Vescovi, whose celebration came by the Louisiana bench. The result was a technical on Marlin and on the Tennessee bench. Marlin said Thursday after Tennessee's 58-55 win that it seemed like Vescovi was "frustrated because he'd scored three points."

"He was over there cheering and yelling at our bench and right in front of me," Marlin said. "And all I told him was, 'You're better than that.' "

Vescovi finished with three points on 1-for-3 shooting in 27 minutes as No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-10) advanced to face No. 5 Duke (26-8) on Saturday (2:40 p.m. ET, CBS). He battled first-half foul trouble.

How Bob Marlin, Tennessee basketball bench drew technical fouls

Tennessee forced a Louisiana turnover with 3:46 to play after it restored a nine-point lead following a Louisiana run. Vescovi was by the baseline and celebrated walking down the court toward the UT bench and a scheduled media timeout.

Marlin got fiery with Vescovi, who turned back toward the Louisiana bench as he walked away. Marlin had to be restrained by his coaching staff. Official Pat Adams assessed a double technical. The CBS crew said that the Tennessee technical was given to assistant coach Gregg Polinsky.

"I think he's a really good player, but that's what happened," Marlin said. "The referee also said that he saw the whole thing."

Santiago Vescovi apologized to Bob Marlin

Vescovi walked toward the Louisiana bench coming out of the timeout. Marlin was welcoming. The two held hands for a moment and spoke.

Marlin said Vescovi apologized to him.

"He took the high road, and then after the game he was great, too," Marlin said.

