Louisiana Captures Game One in Sun Belt Clash in San Marcos

LAFAYETTE – Alexa Langeliers’ home run created breathing room and Sam Landry steered the 21st-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team to a 7-0 series-opening win over No. 22 Texas State in Sun Belt Conference action on Friday, April 12 at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

The two-out, three-run home run delivered by Langeliers in the third inning widened the Ragin’ Cajuns early lead to 4-0.

Landry sprinkled four hits, worked around six walks and made the key pitches when a timely out was needed to preserve the shutout including a pop fly out with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

The win was the 10th straight for Louisiana (28-13, 13-0 SBC) and 19th in the past 20 games dating back to March 3. It sets up the squad with two chances to extend its streak of consecutive SBC series won to 86.

The Cajuns increased their lead over Texas State (32-11, 9-4 SBC) in the conference standings to four games, taking early control in the weekend series between the Sun Belt’s top two frontrunners.

Laney Credeur created a first-inning spark once again, her leadoff double leading to an RBI ground out from Sam Roe for a 1-0 lead and the Cajuns never looked back.

After turning over the lineup it was Langeliers delivering the game-changing moment before Bobcats starting pitcher Jessica Mullins could escape the third.

With the exception of the free passes the Bobcats coaxed, Landry (7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 7 K) basically kept the hosts from posing any threat. She carried a one-hitter into the fifth inning and prior to the bases-loaded situation that frame had not allowed a runner past second base.

Louisiana capped off the scoring with back-to-back solo home runs from Cecilia Vasquez and Credeur in the seventh, plus an RBI single from Brooke Ellestad.

Langeliers (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) took over the team lead for the season with her seventh home run. Vasquez (1-for-2, HR) posted her fourth home run in SBC play and Credeur (2-for-3, double, HR) launched her fifth of the season (third in conference play).

Landry remained unbeaten in SBC play at 8-0 and turned in her first complete game shutout in a league game this spring. The junior right-hander from Mont Belvieu, Texas improved to 27-1 within the league in her collegiate career.

Louisiana posted its seventh straight win over Texas State dating back to the 2022 season and increased its all-time series lead to 50-8 (includes a 23-5 mark in SBC regular season games).

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana and Texas State square off in game two of the Sun Belt Conference series at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday, April 13. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns get their first chance at claiming an SBC series from Texas State for the 10th time in as many occurrences. UL also has an opportunity to extend its nation-leading total of consecutive conference series won, which dates back to March 2013, to 86 straight.

Live video coverage is available on ESPN+ while a radio broadcast can be heard in the Acadiana region on The Goat 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide on The Varsity Network.

