Louisiana Baseball Moves Up In National Polls

LAFAYETTE – Coming off a 4-1 week which included its fourth consecutive sweep in Sun Belt Conference play, Louisiana moved up in all five major College Baseball polls which were released on Monday.

Louisiana (28-9, 14-1 SBC) moved up five spots to No. 14 overall by D1Baseball, Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The Ragin’ Cajuns made a four-spot jump to No. 20 by Baseball American while surging up nine spots to No. 15 overall in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Cajun Nation Sports

The Ragin’ Cajuns will open their final five-game week beginning Tuesday with the first of two games against in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana. The teams will play in Hammond on Tuesday in a 6 p.m. contest before wrapping up the home-and-home series on Wednesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park in a 6 p.m. game.

LOUISIANA IN THE NATIONAL RANKINGS

D1Baseball – 14

USA Today Coaches’ Poll – 15

NCBWA – 16

Perfect Game – 16

Baseball America – 20

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.