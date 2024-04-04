Louisiana Baseball extends the nation’s longest win streak to 12

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Ragin Cajun Baseball is on an epic run right now.

Winners of 17 of the last 19 games, this team also has the longest win streak in the nation. That streak stands at 12 games.

The lastest win came against Nicholls State on Tuesday, 13-3 in Lafayette.

The Cajuns extended their win streak to 12 games and improved their record to 21-8. That matches the streak set in 2016 when, UL claimed the SBC Tournament Title and hosted an NCAA Lafayette Regional.

Coach Matt Deggs says the importance of the streak comes in the opportunity it affords the team.

“The importance of it is, is that it doesn’t buy you a day off or advise you and guarantees you as a lot of confidence and a lot of expectation,” Deggs said. “You’re still going to have to go work. I went through our last year, we’ve won 16 over the last 18, I believe. I went through every school and I think two of the games were games. You could sit back, laugh and relax a little bit. They were all games. We had to grind and go to work and man, and it doesn’t guarantee you anything. What it does is it gives you a ton of expectation and a boatload of confidence.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Cajun Nation Sports

First baseman Duncan Pastore said the team is trying not to get too complacent.

“Coach Davis talks about that a lot,” Pastore said. “He says he contributes that to Coach Robichaud. He said they never want to get too complacent because if you do, complacency can kill you. So try and stay humble and look forward to that one game during the day and then move on to the next one. One by one.”

The Cajuns will look to extend that streak this weekend, when they host Louisiana-Monroe in a 3-game Sun Belt Conference series.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.