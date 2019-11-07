Louisiana and Alabama prospects predict LSU-Alabama

It may not be the Game of the Century, but LSU and Alabama square off Saturday in Tuscaloosa in arguably the most hyped game of college football’s regular season.

The No. 2-ranked Tigers travel to No. 3 Alabama as both teams look to remain unbeaten in 2019. The Crimson Tide have won eight consecutive showdowns with SEC West rival LSU.

Naturally, the game features plenty of recruiting ramifications, as Alabama and LSU share quite of the same recruiting territories. Rivals Analysts Sam Spiegelman and Chad Simmons polled recruits from Louisiana and Alabama to get their takes on the top-five tilt.

LOUISIANA PROSPECTS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Kayshon Boutte: “I think LSU is gonna pull it off.”

Major Burns: “I don’t have a prediction, but I think the Tigers will come out on top with all their hard work that they put in.”

Koy Moore: “31-21, LSU. I think LSU’s defense is gonna come to play and we’re gonna punch them in their mouth early and they won’t know how to respond.”

Edgerrin Cooper: “I think it’s gonna be a high offensive scoring game. I feel like whoever’s defense steps up will win the game.”

Ja’Khi Douglas: “It’s going to be a good game. Both teams are well-coached. It comes down who makes the most plays. Score: 35-28, ‘Bama winning.”

Kaine Williams: “If LSU wins, 35-38 Tigers. If 'Bama wins, 42-28 ‘Bama.”

Destyn Pazon: “I think it's going to be wideouts vs. wideouts. A very close game, but LSU will come out with the dub.”

Sedrick Van Pran: “I think this game will be high-scoring and I think the edge will be with ‘Bama because they are at home. LSU is playing really good ball right now, though. 42-35, Alabama.”

TJ Finley: “It will be a test for both teams. If Tua (Tagovailoa) plays, it’ll be a good test for LSU’s defense. And if he doesn't play, LSU has to capitalize on turnovers and will have to execute on offense against a tough defense. It will most definitely be down to the wire and a close game.”

Jaquelin Roy: “I think its going to be a big offensive game with a lot of points scored. LSU with the W of course.”

Jardin Gilbert: “LSU was a run-heavy team in the last couple years and ‘Bama has shut them down because LSU wasn’t passing as much as they are now. Now, LSU is a pass-first team, which is why they’re undefeated this season so far. With ‘Bama having great wide receivers and the cause of their success as well, but LSU is DBU and could cover them. That’s not to say bama doesn’t have the defensive backs to cover LSU’s wide receivers, but Alabama’s strengths are with the linemen and linebackers, and because of that, I feel like LSU run game isn’t going to be as successful, but it should be an exciting game I don’t know who’s going to come out with the win, but it should go down to the wire.”

CamRon Jackson: “It’s going to be a good one. I’m ready to see it. I think LSU will beat Alabama this year no doubt.”

Malik Nabers: “LSU will win. They will win by 13.”

Sage Ryan: “it's gonna be a war-like environment. Both teams are gonna try and kill each other and play technical, although I think LSU is gonna pull away.”

Keenan Landry: “42-28 LSU”

Quincy Brown: “LSU looks good this year so I’m gonna go with them.”

AhMonte Watkins: “I think it will be a defensive game between the two. Bama’s defensive line will be a key factor in this game. If they can keep constant pressure on Joe Burrow, it will be a long game for LSU. Now, if LSU’s secondary can contain (Jerry) Jeudy and the other receivers from ‘Bama and make them one-dimensional, then LSU will have a chance to win. Picking a winner is hard. This one has me scratching my head, but I have LSU by three in a close one due to Tua not playing.”

Byron Turner: “LSU for the win.”

Eric Reed Jr: “'Bama will win.”

Maason Smith: "48-47 LSU"

ALABAMA PROSPECTS

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Jackson Bratton: “I think the game will have a ton of passing with hopefully Tua coming back and having Joe on LSU. I don’t see the game being an extremely high scoring game, but definitely think it’s going to be a close one with both teams having good defensive backs.

"My score prediction is 34-29, Bama.”

Javion Cohen: “I see it being a hard-fought game being that they’re the best two teams in the country. The final score, 17-14 Crimson Tide over the Bayou Bengals.”

JJ Evans: “I think it is going to be a close game, but I feel like if Tua is not back and healthy, then LSU will win, but if he is back, Alabama wins 28-21.”

Rodney Groce: “I see two great teams and two great coaches, so I see it being a close game, but Alabama pulls through with a win, 38-21.”

Jayson Jones: “It is going to be a hard-fought game and come down to the last whistle. I think Alabama is going to win 28-24.”

Joshua Jones: “I see it being a low scoring game, so due to home field advantage, I have Alabama winning 14-10.”

Demouy Kennedy: “I think Alabama is going to win and I see them being very successful on offense. I think LSU is going to be able to move the ball, but not score enough and Alabama wins 42-14.”

Reginald Perry: “I believe LSU will win 28-21. I see LSU jumping out on Alabama to a 7-0 lead ending the first half.”

Malachi Moore: “It is going to be a dog fight the whole game. I definitely think it will be a low-mid scoring game. I have Alabama 28-14.”

Cam Riley: “I think it will be the best match-up this season in college football thus far. I think LSU will pull this one out 28-24. I think this is LSU’s season."

Quandarrius Robinson: “I feel like the game will be a tough one, but I have faith in my guys work ethic can come out with a 34-12 win over LSU.”

Eric Shaw: “I see it being a good, tight game, but Alabama’s receivers will be too much for LSU, so I see them winning 28-21.”

Kristian Story: “Regardless of which quarterback plays, I see Alabama beating LSU 35-24.”

Dazalin Worsham: “It’s going to be a great game with two explosive offenses. I have Alabama pulling it out 33-21.”

De’Rickey Wright: “I think it will be a defensive game at first, then the Alabama offense will take over. Alabama wins 35-14.”

Barylre Davenport: “I believe LSU will come with a mature defense and it will be a challenge for Alabama to adjust to it, but Alabama will come out on top by a few points.”

Lee Hunter: “Alabama defense will hold LSU to 21 points and win by two touchdowns.”

Cam Jeffrey: “I think this game is going to be a dog fight filled with some crazy plays and moments. I have Bama 28-17.”

Tim Keenan: “It is going to be a hard fought game, but I have ‘Bama pulling it out 38-17.”

Kamari Lassiter: “I see the game flowing as a defensive battle with Alabama winning 21-17.”

Deontae Lawson: “I think if Tua plays, then Alabama will win, but it will be a close game.”

Ga’Quincy McKinstry: “I think it is going to be a great game. The game will show both team’s weaknesses, and also what they do well. I do not have a winner, just that it will be a great game.”

Jordan Mosley: “I feel like LSU has better talent, but that Alabama is used to these type of games. They thrive in games like this, so I have Alabama.”

Jeremiah Williams: “Tua’s return will determine how productive Bama’s offense will be. They are playing against an explosive and confident LSU team. I have LSU winning.”

Lucas Taylor: “I think it’ll be an offensive shootout with LSU ending up on top. Final score — 41-34 LSU.”