Louisiana 5-star 2024 defense end has Ohio State in top group ahead of visit

After last year’s disappointing finish with defense end recruiting, it’s hard to get excited for prospects that are considering Ohio State.

The trend needs to change and the tide could be turning in the 2024 cycle. Multiple top edge rushers are highly considering the Buckeyes and another one, Louisiana’s Dominick McKinley has included Ohio State in his top six.

The 6-foot, 7-inch and 270 pound defender is rated as the 5th best lineman and 29th overall player in the country by the 247Sports composite. He will also start his official visit schedule tomorrow, with his first stop in Columbus. Expect the scarlet carpet to be laid out for McKinley.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Dominick McKinley is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 270 DL from Lafayette, LA is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 DL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/zSRy6CI8R4 pic.twitter.com/6FXn4x3Xwt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2023

The official visit will go a long way with how McKinley feels about Ohio State and they have an opportunity to set the bar high.

