Louise on the pregnancy symptom that's changed how she's dressing

Megan Sutton
·3 min read

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson, who's expecting her first child in November, hasn't had an easy pregnancy by any means. Because of an autoimmune condition, she's categorised as 'high risk' and has more frequent scans as a result. Recently, she revealed she was rushed to hospital in a scary incident after coughing up blood and she's spoken candidly with followers about struggling with hair loss, nose bleeds and feeling unwell.

And now she's sharing another symptom she's experiencing in her third trimester. While it's not frightening like some of the other challenges she's faced of late, it's definitely an uncomfortable issue that pregnant women have to deal with.

Louise took to Instagram to share a lovely snap of herself enjoying a walk in a pretty garden, and she brought her followers' attention to her footwear.

"My love affair with floaty dresses and flip flops continues. These sausage toes aren’t sneaking their way into anything else," Louise wrote.

Louise's followers took to the comments in agreement. "Flip flops are life when pregnant, you look amazing," one said, while another added: "The beauty of the baby being born and within a few weeks your old shoes fit again!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

Of course, swollen feet are an incredibly common side effect of pregnancy, and one that doesn't normally cause a huge amount of problems.

According to the NHS, swelling is caused by your body holding more water than usual when you're pregnant and the pressure of your growing womb can also affect the blood flow in your legs, causing fluid to build up in your legs, ankles and feet.

Throughout the day the extra water tends to gather in the lowest parts of the body, especially if the weather is hot or you have been standing a lot.

The healthcare provider says that swelling that comes on gradually is not usually harmful to you or your baby, although it can be uncomfortable. But a sudden increase in swelling can be a sign of pre-eclampsia, a condition that needs to be monitored as soon as possible.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

Louise continues to be candid about the ups and downs of her pregnancy. In an interview with MailOnline, she opened up about being fearful of not delivering a healthy baby after experiencing a miscarriage earlier this year, and feeling "guilty" about how hard she's finding pregnancy.

"Everyone's experience is different, some people find it a doddle and they feel guilty for saying how easy they found it but I almost feel guilty saying how hard I find it because there are people that can't get pregnant in the first place," she said.

Thankfully, she's feeling more positive now she's into the third trimester of her pregnancy.

"The good news is I am about six and a half months now. I shouldn't even think about this but I am someone that knows all the stats, babies can be delivered prematurely so, I feel like I'm in a really comfortable place now," she said.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Simone Biles Rocks A Tie-Dye Bikini And Reveals Her Washboard Abs Post-Olympics

    “You deserve this Hot Girl Summer Simone 🔥”

  • Drinking This Every Day Lowers Your Diabetes Risk, Study Says

    Just like cardiovascular disease, diabetes is a serious condition that often requires being proactive to avoid. After all, the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report found that 34.2 million Americans—or one in ten people—has diabetes, while a whopping one in every three people is prediabetic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides lifestyle and diet changes, a study has found that drinking one popular beverage every day can greatly lower your risk of dev

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

    Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday. The lawsuit filed by Angelo Quinto's mother and younger sister seeks unspecified monetary damages and alleges Antioch Police officers used excessive force when restraining him. It names the city, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks and Officers James Perkinson, Arturo Becerra, Daniel Hopwood and Nicholas Shipilov.

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

    Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types

  • ‘Incredible guilt.’ Father of 4 fights for life after Utah family skips COVID vaccine

    Mindy Greene of Utah says she thought her family would be all right without the COVID-19 vaccine after praying on it. Then her husband caught the virus.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross' Latest Knee-Friendly Workout Also Featured an Unexpected Celeb Cameo

    The Black-ish star doesn't miss a step even when she spots a famous BFF nearby.

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • Louisiana governor fasts for Covid as hospitalisations in state hit 2,720

    ‘Simply put, there is just a massive amount of active Covid in Louisiana right now and you should be getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors. Period. End of story,’ governor’s spokesperson says

  • Unvaccinated Kansas residents who went to the Garth Brooks concert need to quarantine

    Health officials question how Kansas enforces requiring individuals who attended the sold-out Garth Brooks concert Saturday to quarantine.

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Weary US businesses confront new round of mask mandates

    Businesses large and small are reinstituting mask mandates and some are even requiring vaccines of their customers as U.S. coronavirus cases rise

  • How a prolific anti-vax doctor, known for endorsing claims that COVID-19 shots could make you magnetic, oversees a lucrative empire of junk science

    Sherri Tenpenny burst into view when she falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine may make people magnetic. But her influence goes far beyond that.

  • Lack of sleep post-birth can add seven years to biological age of new mothers

    Lack of sleep six months after having a baby can add up to seven years to the biological age of new mothers, a study has found.

  • Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

    Almost 80 percent of U.S. workers now earn at least $15 an hour, a 'major shift from pre-pandemic norms'

  • Cabin fever in "Fortress Australia" due to slow vaccination rate

    With the possible exception of North Korea, no country has gone to greater extremes to cut itself off from the world during the pandemic than Australia. Why it matters: Australia's approach of shutting down at the first hint of an outbreak and keeping the borders hermetically sealed — including to its own citizens — have proved both effective and popular, until now. With vaccinations lagging, some Australians are wondering how long they can go on like this.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the vaccine rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.