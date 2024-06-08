Louis van Gaal weighs in on whether Manchester United should keep Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is still waiting to learn whether he remains in a job beyond the 2023/24 season as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are currently conducting a review of the Dutchman’s second season in charge.

The review in question is expected to culminate in a decision on Ten Hag’s future, with the former Ajax manager’s stay at Old Trafford very much hanging in the balance.

Ten Hag’s second season brought more lows than highs but the campaign ended in the best possible way, with the Reds lifting the FA Cup and securing passage into the Europa League group stage after initially missing out following an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Louis van Gaal, the former United coach, was infamously sacked the day after winning the FA Cup in 2016 and the 72-year-old has now spoken out in support of Ten Hag amid growing uncertainty.

“Yes of course [he should stay], but I also needed more time at that time, I won also the FA Cup, and before me for 20 years, nobody has won the FA Cup,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports, via United in Focus.

“Now Erik is winning the FA Cup and in the first year also Champions League, so I don’t think you have to sack him. He needs more time, but I can also be more critical.

“He has not done it fantastically, no, you can be with a lot of criticism but he has also shown that he is a good manager.”

Van Gaal, over the years, has made his feelings on his 2016 sacking by United very clear and he seems to carry that sentiment around.

The sacking of Van Gaal, at the time, looked inevitable as the end of the 2015/16 season edged closer and there are similarities to Ten Hag’s second season but the benefits of sticking with Ten Hag are plenty.

Clarity on Ten Hag’s future is expected in the coming days as United begin preparations for the new campaign.