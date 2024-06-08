Louis van Gaal gives verdict on Erik ten Hag's Man Utd future

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has urged the Red Devils to stand by current boss Erik ten Hag.

Club officials are currently in the process of conducting a post-season review, which will include a decision on the future of Ten Hag. The manager is under immense pressure after a bitterly disappointing campaign but earned some support back with a surprise FA Cup triumph over Manchester City.

Van Gaal, who was sacked in 2016 just days after leading the team to FA Cup glory, admitted Ten Hag's tenure has not been perfect but insisted the 54-year-old deserves more time.

Asked whether Ten Hag should remain in charge, Van Gaal told Sky Sports: "Of course.

"But I needed also more time at Manchester United. I also won the FA Cup and before me for 20 years [no United manager] has got the FA Cup.

"Now Erik is winning the FA Cup and also first year qualifying for the Champions League so I don’t think you have to sack him. He needs more time but I can also be more critical. He has not done it fantastically - you can give criticism - but he has also shown he is a good manager."

According to The Independent, United are yet to make a formal decision on Ten Hag's future as they have so far failed to come up with a viable alternative.

England manager Gareth Southgate is the preferred target but the Three Lions boss is refusing to discuss his future until after Euro 2024, and United do not want to part ways with Ten Hag without confidence of a deal for his replacement.

Brentford's Thomas Frank has impressed the hierarchy, while former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is a target, but neither have yet convinced United to make a formal move.

Thomas Tuchel, formerly of Bayern Munich, had been seen as a serious contender but is understand to have fallen down the pecking order somewhat amid concerns over his ability to work under the club's current vision.