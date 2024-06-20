Louis van Gaal defends Barcelona over Ronald Koeman’s Frenkie de Jong dig

Former Barcelona head coach Louis van Gaal has this week moved to defend the club, amid the heavy recent criticism aimed in their direction by fellow countryman Ronald Koeman.

For those who may have missed it, tactician Koeman grabbed the headlines in Catalunya’s capital last week.

As much came by way of his comments in the aftermath of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong being ruled out of the European Championships.

Drawn on the subject by the media, Netherlands boss Koeman laid the blame solely at the doorstep of the aforementioned Barcelona.

Adamant that his former club mismanaged De Jong’s latest ankle problem, the 61-year-old explained:

“We came to the conclusion that even in the next three weeks, De Jong will not be fully ready. He has a history with this injury. His club took risks before and now we have to pay the price.

“I know that he played when he was not 100% ready.”

One individual of the opinion that Koeman was overly harsh in his criticism, however, comes in the form of fellow countryman Louis van Gaal.

Speaking in an interview with Cadena SER late on Wednesday night, Van Gaal, who, like Koeman, spent time on the bench at the Camp Nou, explained:

“Koeman’s words to Barça on De Jong? I think people outside the club should not judge. Only Frenkie and the doctors can do that. Frenkie is a professional. I trust him and the doctors.”

Conor Laird | GSFN