Louis Saha urges United to sign Premier League star after Chelsea make advances on transfer

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has said he will be “buzzing” if the Reds land Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer.

The French winger has been heavily linked with a move to United and was recently thought to be one of the club’s primary targets.

Saha is excited by the idea of Olise moving to Old Trafford.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Saha said: “He’s someone I have watched over the years and his progression is quite good and consistent, even with injuries.

“So imagine the potential. I would love to see how he can step up again next year. He’s a very, very slick player, sometimes a bit nonchalant because he has that confidence, but also the calmness to create. I love his rhythm and vision, what he’s been able to go with Crystal Palace is great, with (Jean-Philippe) Mateta up front, they have a connection and I can see that he can create with any player, because he’s a type of player that can impose some kind of tempo and, when he wants to, just accelerate. I think he’s going to be a very exciting prospect, especially if he comes to United. I will be really buzzing.”

Negotiations underway with Chelsea

Chelsea want to make a quick start to the transfer window following the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

According to Footmercato, Chelsea want to bolster their attack after listing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Palace’s Olise as their two main priorities this summer.

The report states contacts have already been made with the representatives of the two forwards, but agreements have yet to be reached.

It’s up to Olise if he wants to rush into a transfer or wait for a better project at United, but it sounds like Chelsea are making advances.

