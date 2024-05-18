Louis Riddick views this Patriots rookie as one to watch

A New England Patriots rookie is getting high praise from a nationally acclaimed analyst. Louis Riddick had a strong endorsement for offensive lineman Caedan Wallace.

Wallace, who played right tackle at Penn State, worked in at left tackle at rookie minicamp. He has indicated that he’s up for the challenge of switching positions with the Patriots looking to fill the vacant left tackle position on their roster. Despite playing right tackle, he practiced on the left side in college and even played left tackle in high school.

Riddick is a strong evaluator of NFL talent, and he sees serious potential in the rookie.

“Remember his name. Caedan Wallace,” Riddick posted on social media.

Riddick then followed up in another post, “Louis Riddick became a big supporter of Caedan Wallace when he was studying the Penn State Offense in preparation for the Peach Bowl back in December ‘23. Nothing about hype. Just believed he was a very good OT that had skills that translated to the NFL level very well.”

The Patriots certainly view Wallace as a building block for the offensive line. Even with a potential position switch, his upside is extremely strong.

