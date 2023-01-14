Louis Riddick shouts out 49ers' Dre Greenlaw after All-Pro team snub

Greenlaw, one vote shy of All-Pro team, shouted out by Riddick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dre Greenlaw has been one of the NFL's best linebackers throughout the 2022 season and barely missed out on a significant career accolade.

After the 25-year-old came up one vote shy of his first career All-Pro selection, ESPN's Louis Riddick showed his support for Greenlaw in a tweet on Friday.

"Anybody watch Dre Greenlaw play this year?" Riddick asked incredulously. "Just wondering. "He's really freaking good. Like really good. Subjectively and objectively"

Greenlaw arguably had his best season as a professional -- he set career highs in solo tackles (82), forced fumbles (2), and fumbles recovered (2). His 82 solo tackles are the 19th-most in the league and his two forced fumbles are tied for 22nd, per ESPN.

Ahead of Greenlaw is Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints. While both had eight first-place votes, Davis edged Greenlaw by one vote, 41-40.

Despite Greenlaw failing to make the All-Pro team, the 49ers, as a whole, are well-represented.

Left tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, and safety Talanoa Hufanga were selected to the All-Pro's First Team. Meanwhile, tight end George Kittle and defensive back George Odum are on the Second Team.

Although the All-Pro snub might sting more than his Pro Bowl snub, Greenlaw can take solace in the fact that he is a crucial part of one of the best defenses in the league.

As the 49ers prepare for their NFC Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, expect Greenlaw to have a little more motivation than usual.

