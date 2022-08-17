Louis Riddick says the Seahawks are ‘building something special’

Most NFL analysts are pretty bearish on the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. Some sites are predicting they will finish as low as 4-13 this year. There are exceptions to the rule, though. Perhaps the most vocal supporter of what Seattle has going on right now is ESPN’s Louis Riddick, who said two months ago that this team is a sleeping giant.

Now Riddick is going even further. Yesterday on Twitter he said the Seahawks are building something special and just have to figure out that one position.

I’m going to say what I have been saying for a while now. #Seahawks are building something special. It’s been too obvious to me. Made even more obvious seeing it up close today. They just have to figure out that one last position…🤷🏾‍♂️ — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 17, 2022

Naturally, Riddick is talking about the team’s quarterback situation – which is about as messy as it’s been in 11 years. Yesterday Drew Lock was named the team’s starter for tomorrow night’s preseason game against the Bears. 90 minutes later he tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out against Chicago and taking away a great chance to prove he deserves to start.

Even though the QB depth chart is far from ideal, if you look closely the rest of the picture is already starting to come together thanks to a trong 2022 NFL draft class.

Throughout the offseason we have maintained that Seattle can surprise people if the team gets quality contributions from a handful of rookies at key positions: namely the two first-year players they drafted at offensive tackle, cornerback and on the edge.

Fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith has been on the PUP list so he’s unable to contribute. However, the other five important rookies are all showing a great deal of promise.

Story continues

First and foremost, the tackle combination of Charles Cross and Abe Lucas had an exceptional debut on Saturday against the Steelers. Both proved stout in pass protection and Lucas in particular shined as a mauler in the run game.

At cornerback, Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant are already in the mix to see serious playing time this season. Woolen’s freakish athleticism and burgeoning ball skills may put him in postion to start at RCB Week 1. Meanwhile, Bryant has looked promising enough in the slot for the team to feel confident enough to trade away Ugo Amadi, who was projected to be the backup behind Justin Coleman at this spot.

Finally, Boye Mafe had an absolutely explosive first NFL game in Pittsburgh, posting two sacks and a critical special teams stop – making it clear he’s ready to make an impact right away.

If these five players continue on their current course and the Seahawks land their next franchise QB in the 2023 draft, they’ll be back in the playoff picture sooner than anyone expected.

Related

DK Metcalf talks to Rich Eisen about his acting debut

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire