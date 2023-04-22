Louis Riddick says Luke Getsy is committed to Bears' Justin Fields

ESPN analyst says Luke Getsy is committed to Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have done their due diligence in the quarterback arena heading into the NFL draft.

They've attended pro days, interviewed prospective quarterbacks and studied them enough to know who they will become in the NFL. But they have no intention of drafting any of them, according to a conversation ESPN analyst and ex-NFL player Louis Riddick recounted on ESPN 1000.

"I talked to Luke Getsy down in Alabama for Bryce Young Pro Day," Riddick said on ESPN 1000 with Waddle & Silvy. "I said 'Hey, you getting a look at these quarterbacks?' He's like 'Nope. We got our guy. We just need to help him out. We just gotta protect him and get him weapons.'"

Riddick said he couldn't agree more with Getsy's contention about Fields and the state of the offense. And most Bears fans would be on the same ship with that thinking.

Ryan Poles has already gotten started on building around Fields on the offensive side. He traded for DJ Moore, signed right guard Nate Davis and polished the running back room with D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer.

Poles said during the end-of-the-season press conferences he would "have to be blown away" to draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Seemingly, the differences between the likes of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are marginal. Hence, the Bears will likely focus on bolstering the trenches or topping off other positional needs.

Most project the Bears to address the trenches with the No. 9 pick. The only question mark that remains is whether or not they will pass on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. If they do, or he's unavailable, the likelier outcome is looking towards the top offensive line prospects, or trading down.

Questions and concerns aside, the Bears are sticking to Fields, who is expected to have a high-level outing in his third year in the league.

