Louis Riddick says Bears shouldn't commit to Mitch Trubisky

The question at the forefront of any Bears discussion surrounds the future, or lack thereof, of quarterback Mitch Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback.

After three underwhelming seasons since being selected as the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, general manager Ryan Pace must decide this offseason if he's going to challenge the player he handpicked over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson or if he'll trust his Drew Brees-comp and let the former North Carolina standout remain the Bears' unquestioned starter entering 2020.

According to ESPN's Louis Riddick, it would be a mistake for Chicago to not add legitimate quarterback competition over the next few months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"At the very least, I'm bringing someone that can significantly compete with him," Riddick said. "Whether or not that ultimately serves the purpose of motivating him to get to that place mentally and physically where he can be more consistent or it results in me replacing him … I'm bringing in that person at the very least to see what the result is it going to be. By no means would I commit to him at this point."

Trubisky's regression in 2019 has been one of the year's biggest letdowns. His promising 2018 season in which he flashed a combination of skills as a dual-threat playmaker has all but vanished. Instead, Trubisky's become a hold-your-breath quarterback, the kind of guy who fans can't help but feel nervous that a bad decision, inaccurate pass or turnover are looming with every throw he attempts.

Story continues

Whether or not the Bears decide to move on from Trubisky could come down to the strength of the relationship between Pace and Matt Nagy. Despite the second-year coach's optimistic approach to the weekly frustration his quarterback produces, it seems like a safe assumption to suggest Nagy would like at least another option at the position on the roster. Can Pace put his ego aside and give his coach the pieces he needs?

"I'm not saying this is the case in Chicago, but the general manager is the one who picked this quarterback, Ryan Pace is the one invested in seeing Trubisky do well," Riddick said. "Do you really want to bring in someone that could take the place of the guy that you traded up to draft No. 2 overall, whereas the head coach is thinking, 'Well, he's really not my guy. I like him. I've given him all that I can as far as developing him, but I just don't see it happening.'"

Nagy and Pace have been in lockstep since the two joined forces in 2018, but that dynamic will be tested this offseason. If neither thinks Trubisky's poor performance warrants competition, then that's a problem in itself. But a bigger problem may be looming if a power struggle ensues.

Hopefully, egos can be put aside in order to make the most important decision this franchise has faced in many years. It's the result of a failed 2017 draft process that led to the Trubisky pick to begin with, and while there are no do-overs in sports, there certainly is the ability to admit a mistake and move on.

It's on Pace and Nagy to do the right thing.

Louis Riddick says Bears shouldn't commit to Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago