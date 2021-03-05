Louis Riddick on the idea of the Eagles potentially passing on Ja’Marr Chase for Kyle Pitts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ja’Marr Chase has been out of sight for almost a year now, but the former LSU star wide receiver is still on the mind of draft experts and pundits when the discussion of the top pass catcher is broached.

During his Friday morning appearance on ESPN’s, ‘Get Up’, former Eagles pro personnel director and current Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick was asked about Philadelphia potentially taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 6 overall.

Riddick spoke of “recency bias” when trying to break down NFL insider’s love affair with Pitts over Chase, who would have been the top wideout taken in the 2020 and 2021 NFL Draft.

Riddick made it clear that if the Eagles pass on Chase at No. 6 overall, fans would likely want to riot.

Chase won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award for nations’ top receiver, and the 6-foot-1, 200-pound stud wideout set a then-Southeastern Conference season record for yards receiving (1,780) and receiving touchdowns (20).

List

Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

Related

Jason Kelce announces he'll return to Eagles in 2021 on restructured contract

Eagles working to restructure the contract of RT Lane Johnson

Eagles restructured contract of CB Darius Slay

Eagles land a versatile offensive weapon in Todd McShay's mock draft 3.0

Jason Peters on Wentz being traded: 'Philadelphia will eat you up'

Former Eagles QB Carson Wentz selling New Jersey home for $1.7M

Recommended Stories

  • Giants should only consider these defensive 2021 NFL Draft prospects at No. 11

    The Giants need to bolster their offensive firepower and the NFL Draft should help them do that. But what if Dave Gettleman ends up thinking defense with that pick?

  • Alex Smith released by Washington, could be 49ers' backup QB option

    As the 49ers search for depth behind Jimmy Garoppolo, a former San Francisco QB has emerged as an option.

  • The hidden value of Jason Kelce returning for another season

    Jason Kelce's return for 2021 is great news for more reasons than you think. By Reuben Frank

  • NFL Draft Running Back Sleepers

    Eric Froton parses through the 2021 NFL Draft Running Backs list to identify potential late-round impact sleepers. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Rangers sign defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider

    The Rangers announced the signings of defensemen Mason Geertsen and Braden Schneider on Thursday morning.

  • Eagles restructure Darius Slay’s contract to create cap space

    The Eagles have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months, but made one move to aid in the process this week. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philadelphia restructured cornerback Darius Slay‘s contract to save $9.14 million in cap space. Slay is signed through 2023, so he will count more against the [more]

  • Jason Kelce announces that he’s coming back for 2021 season

    Jason Kelce isn't retiring just yet. The Eagles' great is returning for the 2021 season. By Dave Zangaro

  • Sixers stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons find out who they play for in ASG

    Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons find out who they will play for in the All-Star game.

  • 2021 Rams Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Rams are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Philadelphia Eagles agree to new 1-year, $9M restructured deal with Jason Kelce

    Jason Kelce agrees to 1-year, $9M deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

  • What They’re Saying: QB Steve Angeli Commits To Notre Dame

    A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame landed its quarterback in the 2022 class, Steve Angeli.

  • Potential Dolphins WR target flexes muscle at House of Athlete Combine

    Potential Dolphins WR target flexes muscle at House Of Athlete Combine

  • Giants select WR Kadarius Toney in latest CBS Sports mock draft

    In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the New York Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney in Round 1.

  • Breaking down the Kevin Zeitler dilemma and how it will impact Giants' offseason

    Dave Gettleman has been trying to rebuild the Giants’ offensive line since his first day as their general manager. So how could he even be considering cutting the best offensive lineman he has?

  • Eli Lilly Will Unveil Alzheimer’s Drug Data Next Week. What to Watch.

    Eli Lilly executives are confident that data from its monoclonal antibody called donanemab will impress.

  • Report: Eagles, C Jason Kelce agree to new deal for 2021

    The Philadelphia Eagles and All-Pro center Jason Kelce agreed to a restructured contract. NFL Network reported the new deal covers the 2021 season. Kelce, 33, will receive a guaranteed $9 million and can earn up to $12 million with incentives, per the report.

  • Center B.J. Finney should be the Steelers first free-agent signing

    The Bengals have released center B.J. Finney.

  • Tesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could create a “positive momentum” if its sold its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings and initiated a buyback of its stock, according to Gary Black, a private investor and former CEO of Aegon Asset Management. What Happened: Black aired his views on social media Thursday in a series of tweets. “Imagine the positive momentum [Tesla] would create if they announced the sale of their [Bitcoin] position, and authorized a [Tesla] stock buyback instead.” wrote Black. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock The investor acknowledged that the prospect was “unlikely” but shareholders would support such a move. Investors who say #btc has less risk than govt bonds or gold haven’t done their research. Govt bonds have ~2% risk, defined as monthly volatility of returns. Gold ~3% risk. US equities ~6% risk. #btc has ~20% risk, further out on the risk curve than almost any other asset class. pic.twitter.com/OjMyWYU0Oa — Gary Black (@garyblack00) March 4, 2021 According to Black, if you asked 100 institutional investors in the Elon Musk-led company if they would prefer to invest $1.5 billion of excess cash in BTC or in Tesla stock, 95/100 would choose the stock. Why It Matters: Black isn’t the only analyst crying foul over Tesla’s investment in BTC. Last month, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson said the automaker had “run out of viable internal uses” of its capital. “We see this as a sign of desperation from a CEO whose company is facing real competition for the first time ever,” wrote Johnson. Tesla had purchased .5 billion worth of BTC in February, amid increased institutional support for the cryptocurrency. Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) and Tesla combined have spent over billion to buy 151,919 BTC. Those coins are worth almost $7.19 billion as of press time when BTC traded 6.99% lower at $47,347.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) meanwhile holds 90,531 BTC, purchased at an average price of $2.171 billion, as of late February now worth about almost $4.286 billion. Price Action: Tesla shares fell 3.43% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $600.10 after closing 4.86% lower at $621.44. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnalyst Who Predicted ,000 Bitcoin Sees Key Metric Indicating 'March To 0,000'How Square's Purchase of Jay Z's Tidal Could Popularize Blockchain© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Bob Quinn lieutenants Kyle O'Brien, Jimmy Raye no longer with Detroit Lions

    Kyle O'Brien was one of three in-house candidates who interviewed for the Detroit Lions GM job during the season after Bob Quinn was fired in November

  • Bulls' All-Star Zach LaVine OK after incident with overzealous fan

    Headed to his first All-Star game on Sunday in Atlanta, the Bulls' guard drew an unexpected visit from someone at his residence Thursday night, who wouldn't leave until police took over.