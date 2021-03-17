Louis Riddick explains how Patriots are putting on 'an absolute clinic' in free agency

Riddick explains how Patriots are putting on 'an absolute clinic' in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots wasted no time upgrading their roster in NFL free agency once the legal tampering period opened Monday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed several of his team's weaknesses at key positions by reportedly agreeing to free agent contracts with tight end Hunter Henry, tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, defensive back Jalen Mills and outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

We don't often see the Patriots make a free agent splash of this magnitude, but Belichick clearly sees a great opportunity to improve and is taking advantage of it.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who played under Belichick with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s and has player personnel experience with multiple teams, very much approves of the way the Patriots coach has approached free agency.

He even called it "an absolute clinic." Check out Riddick's reasoning in the video below from Tuesday's "Get Up!":

.@LRiddickESPN on Bill Belichick and the Patriots:



"As far as team building is concerned, this is a clinic of how to run free agency. It's an absolute clinic!" pic.twitter.com/siFMCtja8d — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 17, 2021

The Patriots still have other positions to upgrade before next season, and quarterback is the first one that comes to mind. The Patriots did re-sign last year's starter, Cam Newton, but it's hard to envision the team getting back to title contender status with the veteran quarterback under center.

Luckily for the Patriots, they have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and plenty of leftover salary cap space to improve at quarterback and other areas before training camp rolls around.