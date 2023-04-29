Louis Riddick: Bears' RB Roschon Johnson 'is a great attitude pick'

Riddick: Bears' Roschon Johnson 'is a great attitude pick' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears signed two running backs in free agency, but they might have found David Montgomery' replacement in Texas running back Roschon Johnson.

With the 115th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Bears' first of Round 4, general manager Ryan Poles selected Johnson.

And listen to Louis Riddick talk about Johnson's ability to help the Bears' offense.

The best pass protecting running back I've ever been around was Clinton Portis from my time in Washington," Riddick said. "This guy, Roschon Johnson... I'll tell you this, you can run through the line of scrimmage if you want, with your chin up in the air and no mouth piece in, but you're going to be missing some teeth and you're going to want to put on a padded chin strap after that because this guy will absolutely stone you.

"That's a great attitude pick right there. He's going to set a tone for this offense."

Not only is it a weapon for quarterback Justin Fields, it's more protection.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay also highlighted Johnson's intangibles.

"There's a lot to like about this guy," ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay said. "He was an all-American high school football player, six foot, 219 pounds.

"He does not play like a high school quarterback. He runs with violence, runs between the tackles and what I love about him, his intangibles aren't just good, they're phenomenal. That's what (Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) said...

"Bijan (Robinson) is a star, is a great guy, does all the things right but Roschon is our leader."

The Bears running back room is getting crowded, however. The Bears signed D'Onta Foreman to a one-year deal and Travis Homer to a two-year deal in March during NFL free agency.

The Bears also have Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner from previous draft classes.

