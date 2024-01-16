Louis Rees-Zammit: Wales and Gloucester star quits rugby union to pursue NFL 'dream'

Shock announcement: Louis Rees-Zammit is leaving his rugby union career behind (Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit has announced his shock decision to leave rugby union and pursue a career in American football instead.

The speedy Wales and Gloucester wing, 22, is set to join the NFL's international player pathway (IPP) programme in Florida with immediate effect, having revealed the news on the same day that Warren Gatland confirmed his squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

"I am extremely excited to take up a once in a lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge," Rees-Zammit said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I’ve never taken for granted.

"However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don’t come around very often."

Rees-Zammit has earned 31 senior international caps for Wales since his debut in 2020 and also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2021, becoming the youngest player selected by the Lions since 1959.

He spent his whole senior club career at Gloucester after starting out with Cardiff Blues and then Hartpury College, making 69 total appearances for the English Premiership club.

“Gloucester Rugby has been a huge part of my life," said Rees-Zammit. "From the start at Hartpury College and my first professional rugby contract with Gloucester in 2020, to my Wales and Lions caps; the Club has been central to my development as a player, and I’m so grateful for their support.

“I will always be very proud of my time at Kingsholm and want to particularly thank the incredible fans who make the Club so special. Also, to my teammates, to George Skivington and Alex Brown, thank you for giving me such special memories and for supporting this next stage of my career."

Gloucester CEO Alex Brown said: "We understand the size of the opportunity before Zam and his lifelong ambition to play in the NFL.

"Whilst we are naturally sad to see him leave, ultimately, we are not able to dissuade him from taking an opportunity of this magnitude with the NFL.

“We remain very proud of the role Gloucester Rugby has played in helping to develop him into the world class player he has become, and we wish him the very best in the US. He will always be welcome at Kingsholm.”

Wales coach Gatland said he only learned of Rees-Zammit's decision around an hour before naming his Six Nations squad, which featured five uncapped players in Cardiff quartet Cameron Winnett, Evan Lloyd, Alex Mann and Mackenzie Martin and Bath prop Archie Griffin.

Gatland said Rees-Zammit had told him he would come back to rugby if his NFL dreams did not pan out.

"I learned it about an hour ago," Gatland told reporters at his squad unveiling, per Wales Online. "I spoke to Louis about half an hour ago. It’s a little bit of a shock. Gloucester had contacted us at about 12. Things have happened pretty quickly. Louis said he had an approach on Sunday.

"It’s something he’s always dreamed of. The paperwork has been agreed and signed and Gloucester have agreed to release him. He rang me to give me that information, thank me for his time at the World Cup.

"He’s 22, he’s always dreamed of playing in the NFL. He feels if he doesn’t take that opportunity now, it might not come up. I wished him all the best. I asked him what are his next steps if it doesn’t work out, he said he’d come back.

"There’s never a dull moment in Welsh rugby. Gloucester are in exactly the same boat as us. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster in the last couple of hours. From my point of view, I want to wish Louis all the best. I honestly hope it all works out for him.”

Gatland assed: "I’m always one of those people who don’t dwell on those things. I don’t let it affect me too much. He’s made that decision. I want to wish him all the best, like I would with all players and coaches.

"Sometimes they get chances to move on. I’ve always been supportive of that. If that’s been a dream of his, trying to make it in that environment, he’ll always regret it if he doesn’t take it.”