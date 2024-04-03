Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL success should be a concern – American tanks are parked on rugby’s lawn

Louis Rees-Zammit has swapped the state of perma-crisis at Welsh rugby for a future sharing billboards with Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

It has taken Louis Rees-Zammit just 73 days to propel himself from the chronic dysfunction of Welsh rugby to the heart of the most glamorous sports franchise in America. He endured a fractious Six Nations last winter, uncertain whether he and his team-mates, despairing at a parlous financial backdrop, would go on strike. Now, he is the star spring signing for the Kansas City Chiefs, back-to-back Super Bowl champions, poised to earn £700,000 a season alongside a generational quarterback and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You can understand why a few other restless 23-year-old wings might study this quantum leap and be tempted to try their luck.

A striking feature of Rees-Zammit’s velvet transition to the National Football League is how wildly it has been celebrated by his original sport. “Rees-Zammit signs for Kansas City,” World Rugby announced on X, adding a bicep-flexing emoji and a background picture of Patrick Mahomes. And just look at the gushing from Kingsholm: “We’re proud to call you Gloucester alumni, Zam.”

Rees-Zammit signing his Chiefs contract surrounded by his family - Kansas City Chiefs

Once you look beyond a club’s pride in one of its own, there is a deeply peculiar subtext to these messages. What does it say about rugby’s sense of self-worth that it is portraying the move of a supremely talented young player to another sport as a promotion? Why does the game’s world governing body demonstrate such a dismal inferiority complex on seeing Rees-Zammit snatched away by the NFL? The impression is that World Rugby, having already taken the dubious decision to award the 2031 World Cup to the United States, feels compelled to genuflect at the feet of anything American.

It should be wary of overdoing the deference. The siren call from across the Atlantic is growing stronger, with the NFL establishing an academy in Loughborough that has so far enabled over 40 students to secure United States college scholarships in gridiron. American tanks are parked firmly on rugby’s lawn, and yet the sport remains oblivious to the wider implications. If Rees-Zammit, who electrified the 2021 Six Nations with his glorious second try against Scotland, can be seduced towards a wildly different career trajectory at so tender an age, then his peers will be persuaded to emulate his example. The question is how many, and how soon.

Everything with Rees-Zammit seems to happen at warp speed. Ever since he became the first 18-year-old to score a hat-trick of Premiership tries, he has been a man in a hurry. His disappointment at recording a 4.43-second 40-yard dash last month was telling: he had expected, he said, to run in the 4.2 range, which would have threatened the fastest-ever times by a would-be recruit.

LRZ told me he was disappointed with his time in the 4.4s and said he's run in the 4.2s and 4.3s — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 20, 2024

Not that the perceived setback dented his prospects. A week later, the statement arrived from Kansas City: “From the United Kingdom to Chiefs Kingdom.” At a stroke, he swapped the state of perma-crisis at the Welsh Rugby Union to a future sharing billboards with tight end Travis Kelce, paramour of the most famous pop star on the planet.

In terms of exposure and international profile, Rees-Zammit’s switch, depicted as a gamble at first, promises to yield handsome reward. It makes financial sense, too, with his £700,000 potential annual minimum more than trebling the £225,000 he took home at Gloucester. And that is just for a place on the final 53-man roster, with vastly greater riches on offer if he makes the grade as a running back or wide receiver.

For now, the likelihood is that Rees-Zammit delivers his most immediate impact on “special teams” as a kick returner, with the NFL’s revised kick-off format playing to his signature strengths of spotting weaknesses in defences and surging through the line. For anyone reared in rugby, the very concept of special teams is an unfathomable luxury, with members required, on average, to be on the field for over 20 per cent of the total game time. As an alternative to being smashed by second rows for 80 minutes, the alternative is not without its appeal. “They want to treble my money for a fraction of the pain? Where do I sign?”

The worry for rugby is that these internal monologues are multiplying. After a year in which three Premiership clubs have gone to the wall, Rees-Zammit has mapped out a more enticing path, fulfilling his American dream with alacrity. Not that success in the NFL is a fate preordained, even for headline names in their own sports. Many years ago, I spent some time in Barcelona with Dwain Chambers as the sprinter sought desperately to show grizzled NFL scouts that he could convert to American football. The idea collapsed as quickly as it had been hatched. While unmatched for acceleration, as a 9.97-second sprinter over 100 metres in his prime, he never mastered the basic wide receiver’s skill of catching a ball over his shoulder at pace.

Rees-Zammit has youth and boundless ambition on his side. But his message from America, explaining that he wants to “inspire however many people I can back home to give this a go and believe in themselves”, should send a chill through the game he has left behind. Rugby cultivated one of its greatest assets in this thrilling young Welshman, but it has done nothing to convince him to stay. Quite the contrary: it is openly toasting the fact that he is defecting to a different code. For a sport in turmoil, there could be no starker admission of defeat.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.