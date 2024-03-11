Louis Rees-Zammit: I’m telling myself I’ve played my last game of rugby

While Louis Rees-Zammit hopes his rugby career is behind him as he tries to forge a future in the NFL, he is keeping a close watch on Wales' fortunes without him - PA/David Davies

All roads lead to March 20 for Louis Rees-Zammit, the pivotal date at the end of his 10-week stint in the NFL’s International Player Pathway programme where the Wales wing will carry out a number of drills in front of NFL team scouts at the University of South Florida. It feels as a big as any Test match he has played in for Wales, knowing full well that if he can impress and do enough to be assigned a roster spot for the coming season as an international player – or, even better, potentially be drafted outright by a team during the NFL draft at the beginning of April – then the door on his dream to play in the NFL will remain open. The stakes could not be higher.

When Rees-Zammit played his last game for Gloucester against Edinburgh back on Jan 13, he told George Skivington, Gloucester’s head coach, that in his mind that would be the last game of rugby he would ever play. He will always be good enough to walk back into rugby if he wants to, having been the youngest player on tour with the British and Irish Lions in 2021. But to succeed in the NFL? He cannot think that there is a safety net.

“You can’t have any doubts going into this. It’s one of the toughest leagues in the world to get into. If you have any doubt in your head, you are never going to make it,” says Rees-Zammit, speaking on this week’s episode of the Telegraph Rugby Podcast. “We have great coaches here to really lead us on to make it in the NFL and ultimately it’s up to us to learn on the field, in the classroom, to perform in front of the scouts.”

Louis Rees-Zammit is pursuing his NFL dream but admits he was jealous of the players turning out for Wales at Twickenham - Instagram/@lrzammit

Rees-Zammit and the other international players in the IPP, including former Northampton Saints back Harry Mallinder who is hoping to make the league as a punter, are nearing the end of their in-depth crash course. The gym work is intense - “It’s the dog days now, this is when it matters, when your body is tired and you have to push through it,” Rees-Zammit admits but then so is the time in the classroom, absorbing concepts and plays and routes to play as a wide receiver. Or running back. Rees-Zammit is not limiting himself to one position, taking inspiration from the recent rise in the NFL of dual-threat players on offense like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel at the San Francisco 49ers, who lost in this year’s Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

How did Rees-Zammit get here? Of course the financial benefits of making it in the NFL are astronomical but Rees-Zammit’s bid to do what so many rugby players have failed to do in the past by becoming a full-time starter in the NFL - apart from Jordan Mailata, the excellent Eagles offensive tackle - all started with his father who played for Cardiff Tigers in the 1980s.

“It was quite tough back then. Unless you had money and you were able to fly out to America and go to college there. He wasn’t able to do that so to kind of continue his legacy, allow him to say his son is in the NFL, would be a dream come true for me,” Rees-Zammit explains. “And not just that; being a two-sport athlete is pretty special. There are not many out there and to do that would be amazing for myself. I just want to inspire people back home to know there is a pathway to be in the NFL. The IPP has been unbelievable. This is something anyone from the UK can get to, and then get to the NFL. It’s just about working hard now I’m here to try and get that opportunity.”

His favourite player growing up was DeSean Jackson, the Philadelphia Eagles receiver whose most famous play was the ‘Miracle at the Meadowlands’, an astonishing punt return (after initially dropping the ball) to win the game in the final seconds against the New York Giants. When in the UK, Rees-Zammit would be up each Sunday night until the early hours watching games, which is an existence any NFL fan on these shores can relate to.

Rees-Zammit might not be contemplating a return to rugby but he has been watching as much of Wales in this Six Nations as possible when not at training, impressed with how Cam Winnett has settled in at full-back – “He has been unbelievable for being thrown into his first campaign” – and insisting that a young group must be given time. We spoke about an hour before Wales kicked off against France.

“When I watch Wales play it still feels like I’m on the pitch,” he admits. “I’m still massively into rugby and keeping updated on it, but I know the job at hand I have here and I’m fully focused on it.

“I’m very proud of the boys and what they have done. It is a young squad and it will take time to build the chemistry but I think they have done well so far. They have been able to put in good performances at certain times in the game, it’s just doing it for 80 minutes. I have no doubt the more games they play they will get better and better.”

One comment about rugby however does stick out when discussing celebrations, after Rees-Zammit was criticised during the World Cup for doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration following a try against Portugal.

“It was annoying because people thought I was being disrespectful – I was just celebrating. Pretty much every sport apart from rugby celebrates when they score. I did that and was getting slammed for it,” he explains. “It wasn’t great. I knew I wasn’t being disrespectful, I was just enjoying the game, the atmosphere, being at the Rugby World Cup which was absolutely massive to be at. In my head I was just enjoying it and then all of a sudden you get slammed. It is what it is. I fancy a change and I really want to go for this now.”

Rees-Zammit in the end zone celebrating a touchdown would be a colossal moment not just for the IPP but anyone in the UK with dreams of making it in the NFL. That experience of already playing 32 Tests for Wales in front of capacity crowds should stand him in good stead ahead of one of the most high-pressure moments in his life so far.

“I’m only 23 but I feel like I have a lot of experience. The Pro Day will definitely be a nervous one, don’t get me wrong, but I’m fully focused on my ability to perform. I’m so excited to see what the future holds.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.