Louis Rees-Zammit hopes to contribute right away as a kick returner

The Chiefs list former Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit as a running back. They won't limit Rees-Zammit to that position, though.

The team initially plans to use Rees-Zammit as a kick returner, taking advantage of the NFL's new kick return rules.

"Yeah, so the plan we've got is, obviously, the new kickoff rules this year are absolutely massive," Rees-Zammit told Dan Biggar on The Rugby Pod, via Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports. "That's where my main position is going to be. So I've got to fight to be a starter in that position this year."

Rees-Zammit picked the Chiefs over the Browns, Jets and Broncos in free agency because the coaching staff had a clear vision for how to use him. His role on offense is TBD, and it will depend on how quickly Rees-Zammit digests the playbook and makes the adjustment from rugby to football.

"It's about how quick I can learn the playbook," Rees-Zammit said. "Because, you know, we've got a plan to put me in various positions, play out the backfield at running back, be a slot receiver, just being able to use me as much as possible and be creative with me. So, it's all about me learning the playbook and getting the chemistry with all the players on offense to be able to use me."