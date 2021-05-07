Louis Rees-Zammit exclusive: 'I couldn't go wild after Lions call-up - it was my parents' wedding anniversary' - Getty Images

Louis Rees-Zammit had just made a little bit of Lions history but if he would have been forgiven one night of indulgence, his mum, Maxine, had other ideas.

Rees-Zammit may be one of the most thrilling young talents in European rugby, and now officially the youngest Lion selected for a tour since 1959, but he is a home boy at heart.

So, instead of setting out for a night of glitzy indulgence, he met with Maxine, his father Joseph and older brother Taylor for a quiet celebration at the El Puerto restaurant in Cardiff's Marina.

It was, Rees-Zammit reveals, a double celebration: a Lions call-up for Louis and his parents' wedding anniversary. Family is important for the Gloucester wing, who pops around the corner to his family home for dinner every night from the flat in Cardiff that he shares with his brother (Maxine's spaghetti bolognese is a favourite).

Little wonder, then, that the first people Rees-Zammit called after finding out news of his selection on Thursday were his parents. "I had 10 minutes between finding out and going to training but I quickly FaceTimed them and they were screaming on the phone," he said. "I couldn’t say much. They were buzzing too; all I want to do is make them proud."

That also applies to Taylor, a financial advisor who is four years older than Louis. "My brother and I have been best friends forever. He hasn’t missed a game. He messages me all the time, I can’t put into words how much he means to me. I am so glad that he is there for me."

One of the few regrets in Rees-Zammit's turbo-charged career has been the fact that his family have yet to see him play for Wales in the flesh - he did not make his debut until last November, when Covid restrictions were already in place - and will most likely miss out on the trip to South Africa.

"They are absolutely devastated about it," he said. "My family are everything to me. One of the main reasons I play is to try and make them proud. They have helped me my whole life.

"My mum, dad and brother had been at every single Gloucester game they could have been at. I don’t think they missed one game I played. I am a very family-orientated guy; we are very close, the four of us, and they mean everything to me. As long as they are proud, I will be a happy man."

Louis Rees-Zammit in an old family photo - LOUIS REES-ZAMMIT/INSTAGRAM

The big question, as ever with rookie call-ups, is whether Rees-Zammit is ready for the unique onslaught - both mental and physical - that comes with a Lions tour.

There are moments in our conversation when he seems even younger than his 20 years - he talks about how his "hands were shaking" with nerves in the moments before his name was announced by Jason Leonard, the Lions chairman - but few would suggest he is not ready for the task of tackling the Springboks.

Physically, he is a daunting proposition - he stands at 6ft 3in and weighs in at over 13st - and he has the battle-hardened mentality of a seasoned pro, a point he underlined with his dynamic performances for Wales in their triumphant Six Nations campaign this year.

Rees-Zammit, whose paternal grandfather was born in Malta before emigrating to London, remains a student of the game. He talks breathlessly about studying the likes of Stuart Hogg, and has spent time poring over footage of the successful 2013 tour to Australia.

"That is the first one I remember - I watched it again about a month ago because Sky were showing all the games. And I was like ‘imagine I was doing that?’ And then today I got the call!

"That tour was an amazing watch. You can see players like Stuart Hogg who transitioned from 10 to 15 and then George North playing on the wing. You watch those players and see what they did well and you almost try and copy them and add a bit of your own game."

Rees-Zammit is, by his own admission, an inexperienced tourist. He has played in South Africa before, albeit with Wales under-18s two years ago, but his international experiences have been limited to bubble life with Wales during the Autumn Nations Cup and Six Nations.

"We were in a bubble for seven, eight weeks. It is hard because you can’t see your family but you have the boys there, you have your team-mates and I enjoyed spending time with them. We had a great laugh at the Six Nations."

He has been getting advice from all the right places. When he was called into the Wales squad for the 2020 Six Nations - he did not win a cap in the tournament - he roomed with three-time Lions tourist Leigh Halfpenny and fellow wing Josh Adams, who will join him in South Africa. Likewise, Wales and Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones "has talked to me a lot and has said if I need anything he is there for me".

There is support from his club, too. One of the lovelier moments of the Lions announcement was footage filmed at Gloucester's training base, recording players' reactions to seeing their team-mates called up. For both Rees-Zammit and Scotland's Chris Harris, their summons prompted the kind of joyous scenes usually seen in the Shed terrace for a late winning try.

🦁 Gloucester Rugby's @charris_13 & @LouisReesZammit have been named in Warren Gatland's @lionsofficial squad for the 2021 tour of South Africa!



Huge congratulations to both players, who richly deserve their spots on the plane! ✈️



Full story 👇 — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) May 6, 2021

One of his close allies at Gloucester is Jonny May, who was among the more notable omissions from Warren Gatland's 37-man party. "He is injured at the moment, so wasn’t there for the announcement, but he dropped me a message saying congratulations and all the best. He has been a massive part of my rise or whatever you want to call that. He is an absolute top bloke and to get praise from him is class."

There is one final issue to confront. Rees-Zammit may be ready for the responsibility of helping the Lions topple the world champions in their own back yard, but is he up to the more onerous task always allocated to the youngest member of the squad - looking after the Lions’ furry mascot BIL?

Maro Itoje passed that test with flying colours in 2017, so the pressure is on, but at least Rees-Zammit has experience - of a kind - in the shape of his beloved pet springer spaniel Crystal.

"I’m responsible, I promise!" he laughs. "I absolutely love my dog and I will try and treat BIL the same way!"

