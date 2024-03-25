Louis Rees-Zammit: Ex-Wales rugby star to meet Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos

Louis Rees-Zammit started all five of Wales' matches at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

Louis Rees-Zammit is meeting with reigning Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The former Wales rugby winger will also hold talks with Denver Broncos.

Rees-Zammit, 23, has already met with New York Jets and Cleveland Browns having been on the National Football League's (NFL) International Player Pathway (IPP).

"More visits coming up for IPP Class of '24 prospect Louis Rees-Zammit," NFL UK wrote on Instagram.

Rees-Zammit quit Welsh rugby on the eve of this year's Six Nations tournament to pursue a career in the NFL.

He is part of the 2024 IPP, a 10-week crash course designed to teach players the required skills to succeed in the NFL.

The ex-Gloucester back - who won 32 caps for Wales, scoring 14 tries - showcased his skills at University of South Florida's Pro Day earlier this month, with scouts from all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

He is now vying to be selected for a team's summer training squad ahead of the new season - which begins in September.

Kansas City Chiefs - who have won three of the past five Super Bowl titles - are among the latest to take an interest in the Welshman.

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in February to become the first side to retain the Super Bowl since the New England Patriots almost two decades ago (2004 and 2005).

Denver Broncos finished third in the AFC West last season - two spots below winners Chiefs - with a record of eight wins and nine losses during the regular season.