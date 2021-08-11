Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Wyndham Championship

Louis Oosthuizen, citing a neck injury, has withdrawn for the Wyndham Championship on the eve of the tournament, according to the PGA Tour.

At No. 8, Oosthuizen was the lone top-10 golfer in the FedEx Cup points standings in the field for the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular-season finale.

He is being replaced by Wes Roach, who is No. 208 in the points.

Roach joins the group of Jason Kokrak and Josh Teater at 7:34 a.m. ET on the 10th tee on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Teater is in the field after he replaced Patrick Reed, who withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday.

