Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Wyndham Championship
Louis Oosthuizen, citing a neck injury, has withdrawn for the Wyndham Championship on the eve of the tournament, according to the PGA Tour.
At No. 8, Oosthuizen was the lone top-10 golfer in the FedEx Cup points standings in the field for the 2020-21 PGA Tour regular-season finale.
He is being replaced by Wes Roach, who is No. 208 in the points.
Roach joins the group of Jason Kokrak and Josh Teater at 7:34 a.m. ET on the 10th tee on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Teater is in the field after he replaced Patrick Reed, who withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday.
