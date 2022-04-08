Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters

Louis Oosthuizen, who compiled a sparkling record in the major championships in 2021, withdrew from the Masters prior to Friday’s second round with an injury.

Paired with Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann, Oosthuizen posted a 4-over-par 76 in Thursday’s first round. He recorded two birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys.

A native of South Africa, he tied for 26th in the 2021 Masters, then finished second in both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open and placed third in the British Open.

Oosthuizen, 39, has six runner-up finishes in majors, including a loss to Bubba Watson in a playoff in the 2012 Masters. He is the only player in Masters history to record both a hole-in-one (No. 16, 2016) and a double-eagle (No. 2, 2012).

Masters live TV coverage today: What channel, stream?

TV coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Viewers can also stream the tournament on ESPN Plus, Paramount Plus and all day through the Masters’ official website in the United States.