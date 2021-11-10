Louis Lipps will not attend Steelers Hall of Honor ceremony after DUI arrest

Former Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps, who has been selected to the team’s Hall of Honor, announced today that he will not attend this weekend’s induction ceremony because he was arrested for driving under the influence last weekend.

“I understand the significance of my actions this past weekend and I want to apologize and take responsibility for what occurred,” Lipps said in a statement. “I have spoken with Art Rooney II and informed him that I will not attend the Steelers’ Hall of Honor ceremonies this weekend. While I am flattered, humbled and honored to be included for recognition along with the other former players who are also deserving of this special weekend, I do not want to be a distraction. I am committed to working through the consequences of what transpired and will continue to be an active part of this community and the Steelers alumni.”

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Lipps crashed his pickup truck, told the officer who responded to the crash that he would fall if he attempted a field sobriety test, and was found to have a blood alcohol level of .235, which is almost three times the legal limit.

A 1984 first-round draft pick out of Southern Miss, Lipps played for the Steelers until 1991. He won the league’s offensive rookie of the year award and was twice chosen the Steelers’ team MVP.

