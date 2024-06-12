Louie Varland sharp, but Twins fall to Rockies

Louie Varland was back in the major leagues on Tuesday for a spot start, during which he did all that he could to showcase the progress he has made while at Triple-A.

It took just three batters for all of his hard work to unravel.

Varland threw five scoreless innings only to watch the game take a downturn for the Twins quickly upon his departure. Three batters after he exited, the Twins were down three runs, eventually falling 5-4 to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Target Field.

“The best opportunity for me to win the game was to match our guys up, get our bullpen arms in there,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It just didn’t work out.”

The St. Paulite, who earned the fifth spot in the rotation out of spring training only to post a 9.18 earned-run average in four starts before being sent to Triple-A, was efficient, cruising on just 63 pitches.

Varland, who has been working on improving his offspeed stuff while at Triple-A, said he’s still the same pitcher as he was in April, though said he had a “better process.”

“That worked out well,” he said of his spot start.

But rather than let him face the Rockies’ order for the third time — opponents entered the day with a .353 batting average against Varland the third time through the order — the Twins (35-32) turned the game over to the bullpen.

The Rockies (24-43) quickly capitalized.

Caleb Thielbar allowed a single and issued a walk before Ezequiel Tovar unleashed on a fastball and sent it out over the fence in left-center field.

Thielbar, enduring his own struggles this season, wound up giving up another run in the inning, pushing the Twins into a hole from which they never recovered.

“He’s a guy that’s had exceptional command of his four-seam fastball and his big breaking ball that has been such an effective pitch for him. Part of what also makes it good is those are very consistent pitches for him,” Baldelli said. “I think in the outings that haven’t gone his way, I’ll speak about today, the command of those pitches wasn’t where they needed to be.”

The Twins, who were quieted for six innings by Cal Quantrill, started their march back soon after.

Byron Buxton’s two-run home run in the seventh inning cut the Rockies’ lead in half, but a potential opportunity later in the inning was halted when Carlos Santana was doubled off first base on a fly ball to left field.

Santana did bring the Twins within a run with two outs in the ninth, sending a two-run shot out to right field, but a Ryan McMahon home run an inning earlier ended up proving to be the difference-making run.

“We were able to get back in the game,” Baldelli said. “We still had a chance to win that game, despite going down. But I would put Caleb in that spot again, because I think it’s a good spot for him.”

