Loughborough cruise against Quins in Premiership

Emily Scarratt scored 13 points in Loughborough Lightning's home win over Harlequins [Getty Images]

Bo Westcombe-Evans scored four tries as Loughborough Lightning strengthened their grip on fifth place in Premiership Women's Rugby with a 38-19 bonus-point win over Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens.

The wing handed the hosts the lead after chasing down her own kick to score the opening try before Emma Wassell crossed to extend their advantage.

Quins hit back through Jessie Spurrier and then took the lead as Carys Phillips manoeuvred herself from the back of the maul to score the visitors' second try.

Westcombe-Evans doubled her tally after the break as Loughborough regained the lead, but the cushion was just three points after Emily Scarratt’s missed conversion.

Quins took advantage and hit the front again as Ella Cromack scored out wide before Loughborough took control with two further tries by Westcombe-Evans and seven points from Scarratt.

The victory means Loughborough, whose hopes of a semi-final place ended with defeat by defending champions Gloucester-Hartpury in their previous match, move five points clear of sixth-placed Quins.