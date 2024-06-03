Loudoun United takes down FC Tulsa 3-0

LEESBURG, Md (DC News Now) – Loudoun United is on fire as they win their third straight match in league play taking down FC Tulsa 3-0.

This is also Loudoun’s third straight league game with a clean sheet, a trend that has boosted them to 7th in USL table,

United will take on the Las Vegas Stars Friday, June 14th at Segra Field.

