Loudoun United returns home to face Memphis 901 FC

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United FC will be looking to end a two-game losing streak this weekend when they host Memphis 901 FC Saturday afternoon.

Last year, the two clubs mer up twice with Loudoun United winning the season opener 3-1. The two later met with Loudoun United on the road in Memphis, in August. The two clubs finished in a scoreless draw. “We had some really tough games against Memphis last year”, forward Zach Ryan said. “They’ve brought in some new faces. Many of us watched their game against Orange County this past weekend. And despite them dropping points in Orange County, coming out with a win, I thought Memphis performed really well.”

Coming into this weekend’s match, Loudoun United is ready for another battle with Memphis.

They high press. They compete be really hard. They’ve got big physical guys and guys who can cause problems on the ball. So, it will be a tough test and we’re going to have to be prepared and just ready for a fight.”

Loudoun United and Memphis 901 FC will go toe to toe Saturday afternoon at Segra Field with kickoff set for 4pm.

