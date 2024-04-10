Loudoun United reflects on first month of the season

LEESBURG Va. (DC News Now) — After the first four games of the season, Loudoun United FC currently has one win, one draw and two losses on the year. This includes a two-game losing stream over the course of the last three weeks.

“It was a good start. I think the past two games, maybe a few things haven’t gone our way”, midfielder Abdellatif Aboukoura said.

While the team may be dealing with a current rough patch, they feel good about where they currently are in the season.

“I think in no way are we worried at all. I think we’re in a good spot in general”, Aboukoura said. “The team feels good. Where we were together and we know what we know how good we are, I think. And we know we know what we have to do and how to move forward from here.”

This week the club returns home to take on Memphis 901 FC over at Segra Field at 4pm Saturday.

